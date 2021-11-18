Representing Centerstone at the Illinois School Counselor Association Conference are Dalus Ben Avi, director of marketing and community engagement; Angela Quigley-Ragland, clinical manager; Megan Ragan, grant coordinator for Centerstone’s Trauma, Treatment and Training program; and Taylor Marks, director of Centerstone’s Youth & Family Tree and Flourish programs. Not pictured is Niki Grajewski, Centerstone clinical manager.