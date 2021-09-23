In cooperation with the Illinois Department of Public Health, CALC Institute of Technology will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic to improve vaccine distribution. The two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available as well as the single-dose Johnson & Johnson. The event is free and open to the public.
The event will be at the institution’s Alton Campus:
When: 1st Dose- October 5, 2021 10:00am – 2:00pm
When: 2nd Dose- October 26, 2021 10:00am – 2:00pm
Where: CALC- 200 N Center Drive, Suite A, Alton, IL 62002
Appointments may be scheduled by calling 618-474-0616. No appointment is necessary for the event, but the vaccines are available on a first-come, first-serve basis as there will be a limited number of doses. Masks are required.