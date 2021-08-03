Committed to supporting the communities it serves, Busey Bank is proud to partner with the Edwardsville Rotary Club as the title sponsor of the Rotary Criterium Festival in 2021. This year’s festival will be held on Saturday, August 21 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Downtown Edwardsville.
The Busey Bank Edwardsville Rotary Criterium is a series of high-speed professional and amateur bicycle races complemented by a running event, free kid’s races, a kid’s zone with an art tent, an entertainment zone complete with live music, food, and beverages, and an open container perimeter, all on the streets of downtown Edwardsville. This unique signature event has been hosted by the Edwardsville Rotary Club since 2010 as a fund-raiser for community-enhancing projects and as a gift to the people in the Edwardsville area.
“Our mission at Busey is to be active and support local organizations within the communities we serve,” said Steve Grant, Vice President & Area Manager with Busey Bank and an Edwardsville Rotary Club member. “Supporting our associates and encouraging them to be active participants is what helps define our organization. The Edwardsville Rotary Club has a long-standing tradition of being an active contributor to local organizations and projects and we are pleased to be their partner.”
Being a community financial services organization means being a good neighbor—partnering for purpose and progress. From robust associate volunteering efforts to corporate-led sponsorship opportunities, Busey gives more than $1 million and countless volunteer hours annually to the places we call home. That’s been our promise since we opened our doors more than 150 years ago and it remains our promise today.