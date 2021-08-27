Busch Stadium, home to the 11-time World Series Champion St. Louis Cardinals, will host the inaugural Saints Gala presented by Centene Charitable Foundation on Saturday, August 28, benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. The event will honor the commitment to the patients and families of St. Jude in the lead up to Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, while celebrating the philanthropic spirit of the St. Louis region.
Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III, his wife and SAINT Candles founder, Ira DeWitt, along with Cardinals Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith and Yolonda Lankford, will serve as honorary co-chairs for the event.
“The DeWitt family and the Cardinals are honored to partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to host The Saints Gala at Busch Stadium,” said DeWitt III. “Through our ties to Memphis with the Redbirds, as well as our Saint Candles business which contributes a portion of all sales to St. Jude, we have come to really appreciate all they do for kids faced with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. And our great Special Events team at Busch Stadium will help us put on a world class event.”
The gala event will feature on-field cocktails and dining, with messages from St. Jude, a live auction and presentations by celebrity emcees. All proceeds from the event will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The Saints Gala and the upcoming St. Jude Walk/Run on September 25 at Ballpark Village have a goal of raising over $1.5 million for St. Jude to support its mission: Finding cures. Saving children®.
Based in Memphis, Tenn., St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital treats kids from all 50 states and around the world. The Saints Gala will also unveil the St. Jude Mission Experience, unique interactive displays in locations citywide during September, allowing supporters throughout the St. Louis community to enjoy a glimpse into the mission of St. Jude.
Event organizers are following all federal and local guidelines to establish safeguards against COVID-19 during this outdoor event.