Along with sunnier days, a limited-time program gives people access to solar education and competitive prices for solar installations on residential and commercial properties through volume purchasing. In the Gateway region, 27 households are now on their way to getting clean solar energy for their homes. With these “sunny day” investments, the Grow Solar St. Louis and Grow Solar Metro East programs have met their second goal of 150 collective kilowatts (kW), bringing a larger limited-time discount to all participants.
The goal of these programs is to bring residents on both sides of the river together to lower the price of solar while increasing the deployment of clean energy. With support of community organizers such as Midwest Renewable Energy Association, Missouri Botanical Garden, Lewis & Clark Community College, Washington University in St. Louis, Madison County Building & Zoning, Glen Carbon Cool Cities Committee, Sierra Club Piasa Palisades Group, Godfrey Climate Protection and Energy Efficiency Committee, Granite City Cool Cities Committee, Collinsville Cool Cities Committee, and more, the Grow Solar program hopes to have the St. Louis and Metro East regions shining brighter with renewable solar energy.
Area homeowners who attend the Solar Power Hour informational sessions are armed with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions about solar for their property.
Christopher Webb, a University City resident and Grow Solar St. Louis participant shares, "The Grow Solar program really helped drive down the cost of the solar panel system and helped make the project work financially. The team really made installing solar on a 70 year old home easy and everything was thoroughly explained throughout the entire process. The black solar panels fit in well with my existing roof and have offset my grid energy usage by over 80% in the first month"
The solar group buy and education program launched with below market rate pricing. By reaching this second benchmark, participants save another 1% off their final price. Additional cost savings are in store if the group buy collectively reaches 300 kW, 500 kW, 750 kW, 1,000 kW, and 1,125 kW benchmarks, potentially bringing the cost down by 3.5%. Any saving thresholds reached after property owners sign on for solar are retroactively rebated to those owners. All of this is in addition to federal incentives that can cover a large portion of the cost of going solar.
Through a competitive selection process, an advisory committee chose St. Louis-based StraightUp Solar as the program’s solar installer. They offer high quality solar installations, certifications for solar work, emphasize education and customer service. StraightUp Solar also has an excellent history in working in solar group buy programs and is familiar with the region. Additionally, StraightUp Solar was awarded Top Workplaces 2021 honor by St. Louis Post-Dispatch back in June of 2021.
New to this year, the first 25 people to refer to someone who signs a contract will receive $500! Together, StraightUp Solar and the Grow Solar teams will help homeowners go solar.
Schedules of upcoming Solar Power Hour educational webinars and a sign up form for each program can be found at GrowSolarSTL.org and GrowSolarMetroEast.org