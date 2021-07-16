State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) will be hosting a Coffee and Conversation events throughout the 95th district to meet with constituents, hear their feedback and provide updates on legislative issues.
All area constituents are encouraged to attend to meet their representative, discuss topics important to them, ask questions, and enjoy a cup of coffee!
The events will be held on:
Tuesday, July 20th
8:00-9:00am
Tosi’s
401 S O'Bannon St, Raymond
Thursday, July 22nd
9:00-10:00am
Hardee’s
454 N Broad St, Carlinville
Friday, July 23rd
8:00-9:00am
B&K Bakery
107 E Main St, Mt Olive
Monday, July 26th
8:00-9:00am
Hardees
201 School St, Hillsboro
Wednesday, July 28th
7:00-8:00am
Yellow Dog Café
124 E Wall St, Worden
8:30-9:30am
Gotcha Latte Café
102 S Macoupin St, Gillespie
Friday, July 30th
7:00-8:00am
McDonalds
401 Spresser St, Taylorville
9:00-10:00am
McDonalds
1 S Poplar St, Pana
With questions, please contact Rep. Bourne’s District Office at (217) 324-5200.