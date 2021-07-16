Bourne avery

State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) will be hosting a Coffee and Conversation events throughout the 95th district to meet with constituents, hear their feedback and provide updates on legislative issues. 

All area constituents are encouraged to attend to meet their representative, discuss topics important to them, ask questions, and enjoy a cup of coffee!

The events will be held on:

Tuesday, July 20th

8:00-9:00am

Tosi’s

401 S O'Bannon St, Raymond

Thursday, July 22nd

9:00-10:00am

Hardee’s

454 N Broad St, Carlinville

Friday, July 23rd

8:00-9:00am

B&K Bakery

107 E Main St, Mt Olive

 

Monday, July 26th

8:00-9:00am

Hardees

201 School St, Hillsboro

Wednesday, July 28th

7:00-8:00am

Yellow Dog Café

124 E Wall St, Worden

8:30-9:30am

Gotcha Latte Café

102 S Macoupin St, Gillespie

Friday, July 30th

7:00-8:00am

McDonalds

401 Spresser St, Taylorville

9:00-10:00am

McDonalds

1 S Poplar St, Pana

With questions, please contact Rep. Bourne’s District Office at (217) 324-5200.

