Their biggest event is back! Belleville Area Humane Society (BAHS) will host the 10th Annual Wine for Whiskers IN PERSON on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Weingarten in Belleville from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm.
Featuring live music by Social Lite, fabulous silent auction, raffles, food, libations, as well as the premiere of the Whiskered Whiskey Bourbon Tasting sponsored by The Reserve, Wine for Whiskers is sure to sell out, so act quickly and don't miss your chance.
Tickets are $60 in advance and available online and all proceeds benefit the Belleville Area Humane Society.
BAHS looks forward to seeing you there! The event tickets are now on sale, and sponsorship opportunities are available. To purchase tickets or become a sponsor, visit: https://bahspets.org/wineforwhiskers/
For more information about tickets, silent auction donations, sponsorships, or to volunteer, please contact BAHS Marketing & Events Specialist, Lauren Ruser, by phone at 618-235-3712 ext. 120 or by email at marketing@bahspets.org.