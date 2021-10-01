The Belleville Area Humane Society (BAHS) will host their annual Race for Rescues 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run along with their annual Howl’oween Pet Parade on Sunday, October 17th in Downtown Belleville.
The Race for Rescues 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run will begin at 10:00 am at E. Main Street & S. High Street, Downtown Belleville. The Howl’oween Pet Parade kicks off at 12:00 pm from the Associated Bank parking lot at High Street and Washington Street. While BAHS has decided to forgo the block party portion of the event due to COVID-19 concerns, the costume contest will still be happening and will take place just before the parade begins. There will also be fun and prizes where the parade ends at Seven in Belleville.
Registration for these events is now open. To register, visit www.bahspets.org/rfr-hpp.
Executive Director, Kim Vrooman shares, “This is a one of a kind opportunity that combines two great community events into one great day! We are grateful for all of the community support this year, and every year. We just love it when residents from St.Clair County, Belleville and beyond come together to support our mission and to help make sure every animal in our community is cared for and loved!”
For more information about either event, registration, or to volunteer for either event, please contact BAHS Marketing & Events, by phone at 618-235-3712 ext. 0 or by email at marketing@bahspets.org.