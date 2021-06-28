Two local fire departments have been awarded funding through the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Small Equipment Grant program, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, announced Monday.
“New equipment and gear can get expensive and place a strain on smaller fire departments’ resources,” said Stuart. “The Small Equipment Grant program helps departments replace outdated equipment so they’re able to do their job safely and more effectively.”
The Small Equipment Grant program provides Illinois fire departments up to $26,000 each to purchase a variety of firefighting and ambulance equipment. A total of $3.3 million was recently awarded to 149 applicants, two of which are located in Stuart’s district. The Edwardsville Fire Department is set to receive more than $9,500, and the Collinsville Fire Department will receive $20,000 through the program.
A full list of recipients can be found here.
“Congratulations to the local fire departments that received these grants,” said Stuart. “I know this funding will go a long way in making sure our local emergency providers have the right equipment to protect themselves and our communities.”