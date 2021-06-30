The White Cross Auxiliary of Alton Memorial Hospital is again having a mail-in fundraiser in 2021 instead of its usual “Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew” event, which has been postponed for a second year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deadline to donate is Aug. 1. For more information or to make a donation, please contact Debbie Gates at 618-971-7277 or Susie Pruetzel at 618-660-7375.
Anyone who donates to the WCA will receive a gift certificate to a local business or restaurant. A donation of $25 to $50 will net a $10 gift certificate; a donation of $60 to $100 will net a $20 gift certificate; a donation of $110 to $150 will net a $30 gift certificate; a donation of $160 to $200 will net a $40 gift certificate; and a donation of more than $200 will net a $50 gift certificate.
Along with Miss Eunice’s Hat Box (the gift shop at AMH), this is the major fundraiser for the auxiliary, which uses the proceeds to purchase much-needed equipment for various Alton Memorial Hospital departments, to improve the health of the people and communities the hospital serves.