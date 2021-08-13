Dr. Raffy Gutman is joining the BJC Medical Group staff at Family Physicians of Alton, in Suite 230 of Medical Office Building B on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus.
Patients can visit Gutman for new and acute medical issues, and preventative health care services, such as annual wellness exams, well-child exams, and vaccinations as well as for women’s health and women’s preventative medicine. Gutman values a holistic approach to medicine, including nutrition, lifestyle changes and exercise.
Gutman also helps his patients manage chronic long-term diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, asthma, COPD, thyroid disorders, emphysema, chronic pain and more. He enjoys getting to know his patients and helping them formulate a plan to help them achieve their best, long-term health. When it comes to patient care philosophy, Gutman is focused on placing his patient’s needs first. He is passionate about advocating for his patients and including his patients in their healthcare decisions.
Gutman earned his medical degree from Saba University School of Medicine in the Netherlands Antilles. He went on to complete his internship and residency with Northwell Health South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y.
Outside of his medical practice, Gutman enjoys spending time with his wife and three sons. They love the outdoors, such as hiking, barbecuing, camping, and skiing. When it is time to unwind, Gutman can be found relaxing with a good book or movie.
For more information, call (618) 463-7777.