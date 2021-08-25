As wildfires across the West continue to rage, coupled with flooding and tropical storms impacting parts of the Midwest and East Coast, the American Red Cross is providing support from coast to coast. For weeks now, dedicated American Red Cross workers have been providing critical aid to those impacted, from safe shelter and nourishing meals to comfort and care for individuals processing the wrath of these disasters.
Hundreds of disaster workers from across the nation are providing support to those in need. The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas has stepped up to deploy individuals to lend a hand.
Since the beginning of August, 34 volunteers and staff from across the Missouri and Arkansas Region have supported disasters across the nation, with 28 individuals currently responding.
Arkansas
Four individuals have deployed from Arkansas to support disasters across the nation.
Missouri
Five individuals have deployed from Central and Northern Missouri.
Eleven individuals have deployed from Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri.
Eight individuals have deployed from Greater St. Louis.
Two individuals have deployed from Southeast Missouri.
Four individuals have deployed from Southern Missouri.
“As wildfires impact areas of the West Coast, combined with flooding in the Midwest and tropical storms impacting the East Coast, volunteers from the Missouri and Arkansas Region continue to step up to help,” said Chris Harmon, Regional Disaster Officer for American Red Cross of Missouri-Arkansas. “Disasters come in all shapes and sizes, and we need more volunteers to not only help respond to large-scale disasters like these, but also to help at home to respond to local disasters that happen every day, such as home fires.”
More volunteers needed
More than 90 percent of the Red Cross workforce is made up of volunteers.
Due to predictions for an active hurricane and wildfire season and the complexities of COVID-19, the Red Cross will need thousands of volunteers to care for people when disasters strike. Train now to be a Red Cross Volunteer to answer the call when your community needs it most!
To learn more about volunteering sign up at www.redcross.org/ARCVolunteerFair for a virtual session. To volunteer, please go to redcross.org/volunteertoday. Individuals wishing to help people affected by disasters like storms and countless other crises, may make a donation to American Red Cross Disaster Relief by calling 1-800-Red-Cross, or at redcross.org, or by contacting their local chapter.