Every day food pantries strive to provide food and hope to those faced with food insecurities. Recognizing the important role these organizations play in local communities, Ameren Illinois stepped up to assist 35 food pantries across its service territory by donating a new energy efficient convertible refrigerator/freezer.
As food pantries have seen a rise in demand for assistance since the beginning of the pandemic, they have seen an increased need to store food safely to keep it fresh. In March, Ameren Illinois provided these refrigerator/freezers to an additional 26 food pantries to empower their efforts to feed more families.
“We have heard from many food pantries expressing a need for help, so we wanted spread some much needed holiday cheer,” said Richard J. Mark, Chairman and President, Ameren Illinois. "At Ameren Illinois, we strive to be a part of the communities these pantries serve and we wanted to answer the call for help. With the additional refrigerator space, we are empowering food pantries to continue to alleviate hunger.”
The donations were made possible through Ameren Cares, which connects Ameren Illinois with communities through charitable giving and volunteering. A key focus of the program is to partner with nonprofit organizations to improve the quality of life in Ameren Illinois’ service territory.
The ENERGY STAR® 17 cubic foot upright convertible refrigerator/freezer will not only allow the pantries to serve more families in need, it will also help them save on energy costs. As part of the EmPowered Pantries Program, food pantries will receive a free facility assessment to identify energy-efficient opportunities to help improve comfort, manage usage, and reduce costs.
Food pantry recipients include: