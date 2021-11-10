Alton School District officials were notified the district will be the recipient of $2.37 million in technology funding through the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program.
The program, established by the Federal Communications Commission, provides federal funding to assist schools and libraries with laptops, Wi-Fi hotspots, routers and broadband connections.
The district applied for funding to completely replace their aging Chromebook fleet for students (5,837 Chromebooks) and to convert Wi-Fi hotspots to unlimited bandwidth to better connect students at home. Both of these components provide each student with an updated laptop while also providing internet services for students living in homes where access may not be available.
Chris Roberts, director of technology for the district, said the new funding comes at a critical time.
“We were at a point where we needed to consider replacing our student Chromebooks. However, through this program, we can make these replacements without any cost to the district or our local taxpayers.”
School districts could apply for funding during an application window between June and August last summer. In their application, the district requested $2.37 million to replace the K-12 student Chromebooks and expand bandwidth services for existing Wi-Fi hotspots. In early November, ECF Program officials announced Alton would be awarded the full amount requested in their original application.
Alton School District Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner shared her appreciation for Roberts’ efforts and excitement for the new funding.
“We are very thankful for Chris’ initiative and efforts in garnering these new funds,” Baumgartner said. “We will be able to completely replace Chromebooks and expand internet access for students in their homes and all through supplemental federal resources.”