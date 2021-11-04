Student Athletes Leading Tomorrow (SALT) is partnering with the U.S. Soccer Foundation and US Youth Soccer to participate in a national pilot program offering in-school soccer fortified with nutrition education and healthful decision-making for children enrolled in kindergarten through eighth grade in the Alton School District.
SALT, a locally based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves the community through sports-based youth development programming for children, will coordinate Alton School District staff training and program implementation for the Soccer for Success In-School curriculum. The program teaches the fundamentals of soccer while supporting children by increasing their knowledge and life skills in order to maintain and improve their physical, social, and emotional health. During the 2021-2022 school year, the Alton School District will be one of only a select few education systems to pilot the program, with the goal of collectively engaging 12,000-plus youth in the first year. Participating schools will receive equipment, as well as tailored training and professional development experience for PE and health teachers as part of the program.
The Soccer for Success in School program builds on more than a decade of experience delivering Soccer for Success after-school programming. The Soccer for Success In-School in Alton is leveraging the US Soccer Foundation’s established programs, a national model for sports-based youth development in underserved communities. Since its inception in 1994, the US Soccer Foundation has established programs proven to help children embrace an active and healthy lifestyle while nurturing their personal growth beyond sports.
“We are thrilled that Soccer for Success in School will provide more children and their families with the tools they need to make healthier choices,” said Ed Foster-Simeon, president and CEO of the US Soccer Foundation.
The Soccer for Success in School curriculum was developed by an expert advisory committee of leading physical education experts and meets SHAPE America’s National Standards & Grade Level Outcomes for K-12 Physical Education and Health Education Standards. Five units, each with 10 lesson plans, will be available based on grade level. The lesson plans are designed to fit within existing class schedules. In addition, home and community resources, assessments, worksheets, and an activity library will also be available to the Alton School District.
SALT, in partnership with the US Soccer Foundation and US Youth Soccer, will work together to train teachers and coach-mentors to deliver the program, with the potential goal of expanding the program to other area school districts.