Quinn Halliday of Alton Middle School and Andi Baker of Lovejoy Elementary School were named as Students of the Month for November by the Alton Area Optimist Club.
The Alton Area Optimist Club gives a $25 gift card to each student as well as a $25 donation to a nonprofit organization of the student’s choice.
Quinn, daughter of Michael and Angela Halliday of Godfrey, is a seventh-grade student at Alton Middle School. She is a caring young lady who strives to lead by example. She is a high honor roll student and works hard in the classroom. She has incredible leadership skills and goes above and beyond expectations on a regular basis. She is very involved in the music program at AMS. She plays the trumpet and the bass. She works extra hard to take part in both band and orchestra during the school day. She also participates in Honors Band, Jazz Band, and is a member of the Schumann Chamber Orchestra. She has excelled at her instruments and is a very good musician. In her free time she likes to play soccer for the Fighting Irish.
Andi, daughter of Timothy and Toni Baker of Alton, is a second-grade student at Lovejoy Elementary. She is bright and inquisitive and always eager to learn. She participates in class every day and enjoys using different strategies to show her learning. She loves math and reading. She adds her own experience and knowledge to the topics she learns. She is helpful and friendly to her peers and teachers. She is an upbeat, positive role model for all. In her spare time, she participates in taekwondo and enjoys attending Children’s Church Services at Abundant Life Church.
The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth-oriented community service organization that has been in existence for over 60 years in the Riverbend area. We value responding to the needs of our local communities to create a more optimistic future for kids. The Alton Area Optimist club sponsors various youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The Alton Area Optimist is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Our most recent fundraiser is our Avenue of Flags, which continues to promote patriotism while recognizing and celebrating family members and friends. The Avenue of Flags is on display at Glazebrook Park on the five major holidays. Our biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to area high school students each year. To learn more about the Alton Area Optimist Club, make a donation, or sponsor a flag, visit www.altonoptimist.com or like us on Facebook-Alton Area Optimist Club.