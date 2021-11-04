Alton Band and Orchestra Builders’ 32nd annual Olde Alton Arts and Craft Fair is set for Dec. 4-5 at Alton High School.
The Fair will be open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Breakfast and lunch will be available with a limited menu.
The event will feature 150 crafters from Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas. Crafters must offer products that are at least 51 percent handmade and include a variety of items, many of which are Christmas-themed.
ABOB, originally organized in 1948, has supported the Alton School District’s instrumental music program for 73 years, providing music, equipment and instruments for elementary, middle and high school band and orchestra students.
ABOB will follow all COVID-19 recommendations and mandates, including requiring the wearing of masks covering the nose and mouth while indoors.
Additional information concerning ABOB can be found at our website at www.abob.net.
For additional information, please contact Dave and Paula Fritz at abobcraftfair@gmail.com or 618/474-6996.