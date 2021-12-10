Illinois American Water is supporting young artists through the company’s annual art contest Water Keeps Life Flowing, which illustrates the importance of reliable, safe water service. Through the contest, third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade students draw a picture and write a sentence about what water service means to them. To help spark creativity, teachers explain how important water service is for public health, food, daily chores, firefighting, manufacturing and more.
Local winners are:
- Grayson S., fourth-grader, St. Ambrose School in Godfrey
- Justyce G., fifth-grader, East Elementary School in Alton
Beth Matthews, vice president of operations for Illinois American Water, said she is encouraged by the “creativity shown by Illinois American Water’s young customers.
“We appreciate the educators who share this learning opportunity with their students,” Matthews said. “They are helping to mold our future environmental and water service leaders.
“This art contest helps our young customers understand the importance of water service in a creative way, by bringing together art and science. We are excited about the submissions which demonstrate the importance of water service and protecting precious water resources. The future looks bright in the hands of our young customers.”
The 22 winners chosen by Illinois American Water earned their classroom a $100 donation, which can be used for supplies or a classroom celebration. The winning artwork can be viewed on Illinois American Water’s Facebook page.