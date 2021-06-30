rotary.jpeg

John Rain at the podium, Immediate Past-President Andy Bowen, President Steve Schwartz, and Vice President Antione Williams

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club's John Rain conducted ceremonies for the installation of the club’s officers for the 2021-22 year during the club's annual dinner June 28 at Best Western Premier in Alton. Immediate Past-President Andy Bowen passed the gavel to President Steve Schwartz. Antoine Williams was sworn in as vice president. John Keller, Past District Governor Larry Thompson and Myles Yanta joined the club’s board of directors. During the event, Andy Bowen announced plans for the coming year, including projects for the celebration of the club’s 100th anniversary.  Rotary International was organized 116 years ago in Chicago, and the Rotary Club of Alton Godfrey began service to the community in 1921. 

