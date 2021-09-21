Alton, IL (62002)

Today

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.