At the first Alton Community Service League meeting on September 13, 2021, Linda Nevlin, 24 year member, was designated Emeritus.
Upon recommendation of the Board of Directors and a majority vote of the membership, a member who retires from membership but deserves special recognition for many years of exemplary service to the organization may be designated Emeritus. Linda has headed and served on a variety of committees throughout the years as well as being President in 2002-2003 and winning the Silver Bowl in 1997-98 for having the most volunteer hours in the League. Thanks for your service, Linda.
At the ACSL Meeting, for our program, we were informed by Tammy Iskarous, Executive Director of the Riverbend Family Ministries, the ways ACSL has helped them through the allocation grants given at the end of the year.
Getting back into the swing, much work, cooperation, and organization is taking place.
Plans by the allocations committee are in full swing beginning with the ushering of ACSL members at the Vintage Voices. Other fundraisers were discussed as well as the coming back of the Gift Wrapping at the Mall.
Please support the ACSL Members as they volunteer and fundraise for the community.