Kennedy Lacey of Alton Middle School and Travis Willis of North Elementary School were named as Students of the Month for September by the Alton Area Optimist Club.
The club gives a $25 gift card to each student as well as a $25 donation to a nonprofit organization of the student’s choice.
Kennedy is the daughter of Constance Slack and Keion Lacey of Alton. Kennedy exemplifies the characteristics of an optimist each and every day. She is not only an excellent student, but is also a caring young lady who will go above and beyond for people in need. Kennedy works hard in the classroom. She models excellent behavior and treats others with kindness and respect. She shows great leadership skills through being a cheerleader at Alton Middle School and a gymnast. She is an active member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church and National Council of Negro Women Youth Division. Through these memberships, she has learned and modeled values of commitment, respect, service to others, and teamwork.
Travis Willis is the son of Bre’yana West of Alton. Travis has worked hard at North Elementary to do his best each and every day. He is always looking for ways to help at school. He takes piano lessons and enjoys playing songs. Travis always has a positive attitude about the classroom, grades, and goals he has set for himself. He radiates positive energy for learning. He is always eager to share and help others. He has aspirations to continue to work hard and be a successful business owner in the future.
The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth-oriented community service organization that has been in existence for more than 60 years in the Riverbend. The Alton Area Optimist club sponsors various youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The Alton Area Optimist is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Our biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to area high school students each year. To learn more about the Alton Area Optimist Club, visit www.altonoptimist.com or like us on Facebook-Alton Area Optimist Club.