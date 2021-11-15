The Alton Area Optimist Club named Gabi Hughes of Alton Middle School and Adele Donoho of West Elementary School as Students of the Month for October.
The club gives a $25 gift card to each student as well as a $25 donation to a nonprofit organization of the student’s choice.
Gabi, daughter of Thomas Hughes and Amanda Spraggs-Hughes of Alton, is an outstanding eighth-grade student at AMS. She is friendly with students and staff and is an overall joy to be around. She goes above and beyond in everything she does. She is extremely respectful and always wears a smile. She has participated in Jazzios, tennis, and was just inducted into the National Junior Honor Society. When not in school, she loves to play soccer and stay as active as she possibly can. She enjoys reading and spending time with her family. Her active role in Hunting for Heroes has helped raise money for disabled veterans by honoring them with unique hunting, fishing, and outdoor experiences. She is an excellent role model at AMS.
Adele, daughter of Brad and Alison Donoho of Godfrey, is always helpful and friendly to her classmates. She is a reliable and trustworthy person who enjoys helping others. Her favorite subjects are math and social studies. She is an honor roll student as well as a member of the band, chorus, and orchestra at West. When not in school, she loves to run and has an interest in pursuing cross country at Alton Middle School next year. She enjoys working with children at church and helping clean her church with her family. She volunteers for Alton High School Marching 100. She is a delight to be around and the definition of a true optimist.
The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth-oriented community service organization that has been in existence for more than 60 years in the Riverbend area. The club sponsors various youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The Alton Area Optimist is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Our biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to area high school students each year. To learn more about the Alton Area Optimist Club, visit www.altonoptimist.com or like us on Facebook-Alton Area Optimist Club.