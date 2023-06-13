June 13, 2023 --- Bethalto, Illinois—1 st MidAmerica Credit Union recently awarded five, $1,000 scholarships to local area high school graduates Alyssa Mann, Aubrie Hancock, Cate Breden, Kathryn Pelot and Lucas Moore.
Alyssa Mann is a graduate of Civic Memorial High School. She plans to attend Southwest Baptist University to pursue a degree in Exercise Science, then obtain a Doctorate of Physical Therapy. Aubrie Hancock, a graduate of Alton High School, plans to attend Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville and earn a degree in Music and Vet Tech. Cate Breden is a graduate of Jersey Community High School. She plans to earn a degree in Accounting from Illinois College.
Kathryn Pelot, a Roxana High School graduate, plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College to earn a degree in Art and Interior Design. Lucas Moore is a graduate of East Alton Wood River High School. He plans to attend Illinois State University to study Kinesiology and Recreation, Athletic Training.
