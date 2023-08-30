Small in stature, big on flavor

I traveled to a small community in northeastern Madison County for my latest culinary adventure, visiting a place fairly small in stature but big on flavor.
You drive down the main road in this quaint country town and you’ll encounter this unassuming neighborhood bar. It appears to be a big yellow house, but on further inspection you’ll realize you’ve arrived at the right place.
There is street parking in the front and more on the side near the entrance. You enter at an old white door and through a small vestibule.
Once inside you’ll see dated decorating, a worn wooden floor and old wooden tables. A long bar is situated in the front of the joint with yellow stools and opens into the kitchen. Several slot machines line the back wall.
Strategically placed on the wall near the entrance is a giant white board with the food and drink specials. There are daily specials here that always satisfy the sensories.
Old thermostats hang all over the walls and there are dated signs on the ceiling. One wall even features the artwork of a yellow dog leaning against a fire hydrant drinking a beer.
A hallway leads you out of the dining room past the restrooms and to a large outdoor patio with tables, chairs and a white picket fence. It’s great for nice days and features live music on the weekends.
One major aspect to note when visiting here is it’s cash only.
Once you get your mitts on a menu you see why this place stays busy. I visited with a group recently and while the rest went with the daily specials, I didn’t stray from the everyday menu.
I started my experience with an appetizer of sweet corn nuggets and then went with 10 chicken wings with two different unique flavors, the signature dog wings and the blackberry dijon.
Beginning with the corn nuggets, these tasty treasures are an awesome app that I’m starting to see more of in the area. Taking sweet corn and presenting it in a fried cocoon is an ingenious idea.
Here these treats were super creamy, perfectly fried and featured a slight crunch, but I wish they would have been a little sweeter. They were still a satisfying starter for my quirky wing selections though.
I dove into the dog wings first. They were sweet and spicy which is a great flavor clash in my book. It was like a sweet Buffalo sauce. The wings had a great crunch and the sauce was so addicting. It offered a nice tickle to the tongue and lips, but not an inferno overload.
Now I saved the best for last. I was intrigued about this blackberry dijon flavor and it was outstanding; definitely a destination dish. There was the overwhelming sweet flavor from the blackberry up front, but then you got the slight bitterness on the backend from the dijon to really drive home the taste. I applaud this place for a fantastic flavor pairing and they get an A+ for creativity.
Ranch was provided for dipping my wings and I washed all the savory goodness down with a couple of Blue Moons. You can’t go wrong with the Belgian-style witbier to polish off a good meal. There are plenty of other adult libations to choose from here, too.
As for my dinner mates, they all went with the daily special options. Two of them ordered the fried chicken. They both raved and said it was like a homemade meal. The chicken was accompanied by green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy and a biscuit, which came with high praise.
The other member of the party picked the grilled pork chop with mashed potatoes and gravy and corn. He was super happy with his choice also.
For a bar setting the menu is extensive. There are soups, salads, sandwiches, dinners, burgers, hot dogs, pizza, wings and the specials, including options like fish, tacos, pizza, meatloaf and steak kabobs to name a few.
Try some interesting offers like a line of horseshoes, the colossal garlic lime shrimp skewers, a shrimp po boy sandwich, a jalapeno burger, or the signature hot dog with bacon, cheddar cheese, onion and topped with that tasty dog sauce.
Overall - three and a half stars
Cleanliness - two and a half stars
Service - four stars
Food - four and a half stars
Price - $
ANSWER: Yellow Dog Cafe & Bar, 124 E. Wall St. in Worden