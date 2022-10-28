Small but exceptional new hotspot

This newer establishment in northwestern Madison County is hot both in spice level and popularity.
You can’t miss it at a major intersection through the uptown portion of this community. It’s housed inside a building which was the previous home of a staple food establishment for this city.
The small white brick building with a red roof and awning might not be much to look at, but looks can be deceiving. There’s a super small parking lot wrapping around the building. The large red sign sits right on the corner of the intersection, prominently displaying this jiving joint’s name. The name is also posted in the windows inside some noticeable flame decals, which helps advertise the food theme here.
Primarily a takeout establishment, you enter through a small door on the side of the building and come face to face with the small counter where you order. There are some swing doors into the kitchen right behind the counter. A menu board displays the goodies hanging behind the counter. There are also a couple of containers showcasing brightly colored frozen rum slushies available if that’s your thing.
It features white brick walls and light tile flooring. There are a couple of tables, more for sitting and waiting, as well as a couple of gambling machines.
The focus is the food for sure and they understand that expertise. You have to be aware of the spice levels here. It features great customer service, so the workers will answer any of your questions so you get the best experience.
I stayed away from the hottest spice levels on my visit, as did my buddy who visited with me.
My order consisted of three mild chicken tenders accompanied with creamy garlic on the side and two sides, which I fulfilled with the hot collard greens and hot street corn on the cob. I washed it all down with an orange whistle to drink. My friend also went with three mild tenders, but with honey mustard on the side and then got hot street corn and sidewinder fries to accompany his meal.
Everything was unbelievable. The collard greens were so scrumptious. There was no meat in them but they just featured an overwhelming flavor of freshness and a superb spice kick. I just love a good side of greens and there aren’t many places locally to find them, so that gave extra brownie points at this place out of the gates.
Next I dug into the street corn and was blown away. It was super creamy and buttery and the seasoning was popping with flavor, which included just a slight tickle of the tongue from heat.
The plump chicken tenders came last and they were so enormous, tender and juicy I couldn’t hardly get enough. The hearty taste of the seasoning was so great and again there was a little kick, but nothing overwhelming. Garnishing them with some of that garlic cream was a must, too. If you like garlic, you will fall in love with the robust flavor and welcoming texture added to the tenders.
My dining companion loved all of his, too. The sidewinder fries were cut in large spiral pieces and packed with a super fresh potato potency according to him. Admiring and praising my greens so much, the hostess behind the counter heard him and gave him a small sample cup for free, which he also raved about.
At the end we decided to throw on a couple of rum drinks. I went with strawberry and he went with a strawberry/mango combo. Both slushies were popping with flavor and were a great final piece to our experience.
Other things available here are chicken drumsticks, livers and gizzards, fried shrimp, spicy cheese curds, hot pork rinds, slaw and loaded potato salad.
It’s a small, exceptional menu. They know what they want to do here and they do it perfectly.
Any idea of the name of this hot chicken mecca in northwestern Madison County?
Overall - four stars
Cleanliness - three stars
Service - five stars
Food - five stars
Price - $
.
.
.
.
.
ANSWER: Heaterz Hot Chicken, 1500 Main St. in Alton