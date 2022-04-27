Perfect cozy burger experience

I visited a staple restaurant in this community in western Madison County for my latest food adventure.
This place began existence in the 1950s, earned its current epithet in the 70s and enjoyed a renovation in the 80s. Through all that, it’s had the love and support of its community and I know I’ve never had a bad experience here.
Highlighted with the old-school touch of carhop services, you’ll notice the awning across the front of the building to drive under when you first arrive. The name of the restaurant is prominently displayed on a sign next to the street.
If you’d rather eat inside, park in the lot that wraps around the establishment and enter through either a door in front, or on the right of the building. Once you enter there is a diner counter all across the front of the interior. There are a few stools to sit there if desired. A fountain soda machine is behind the busy counter where your server will take care of you. The door leading to the kitchen is also behind the counter.
To the left is a larger dining area with black tables situated throughout featuring black chairs. It also features a wood laminate floor and there are windows all around to keep it bright and bustling inside. Gander at the walls to see some nostalgic pictures hanging up. There is also a cool burger challenge here and a ton of photos of the participants adorn the far wall, featuring their fat, happy and triumphant faces.
Burgers are the crowning cuisine here and of course that was the star of my meal. I stopped by for a solo lunch, ordered at the counter and took a seat at one of the small tables. My full order included a bacon cheeseburger, fried cauliflower with cheese and a large root beer. When it is picked up at the counter through your order number it is displayed in a red plastic tray, their simple and classic delivery method for years.
We’ll start with the root beer, it is homemade here and never disappoints. It has such a sweet and fresh taste to it. It’s a perfect companion for the tasty burgers and sensational sides.
The cauliflower is a favorite of mine, housed in its golden brown cocoon. It has such a fantastic flavor and the cauliflower itself is tantalizingly tender. Saddled with a cup of cheddar cheese on my recent visit, I usually go with ranch, but wanted to change it up and it was well worth it. The creaminess of the cheese added to the experience and popped with sweetness.
Finally focusing on the burger, it normally comes with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise, but I held the lettuce and mayo on my visit. It doesn’t need much help, because the remarkable charbroil taste is plenty to drive it. Hopped up with the hearty, salty bacon and a slice of American cheese, the slice of tomato and a little ketchup to boot, it made for the perfect cozy burger experience. They are always perfectly cooked whenever I visit.
The rest of the menu includes a slew of burger options, highlighted by a chili burger and a pizza burger and other sandwich choices like a pork tenderloin, barbecue pork, a cod filet, or even hot dog options. Sides like barbecue nachos, fried mushrooms, onion rings, cheese sticks and mini tacos are great, too. You can’t ignore the famous potato planks either, with all kinds of add ons to gussy them up.
Other specialties like tamales, shrimp and chili are available and for dessert treat yourself to some delicious ice cream.
Overall - four stars
Cleanliness - three and a half stars
Service - four stars
Food - five stars
Price - $