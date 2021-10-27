A friend of mine and I recently hit up this newer bar and grill in western Madison County and, no surprise, we were highly satisfied.
This sports bar and overall fun emporium is pretty new to the local food scene, but has already become a staple in this community and rejuvenated shopping center. It sits in the back corner of the complex and giant parking lot, but is easily visible with the name prominently displayed. Tons of glass for easy views in and out are very visible near the entrance, and the signature hockey stick-handles on the doors are both memorable and welcoming.
Once inside, you’ll get sensory overload with the size and sounds of this place. There is a giant open dining room to the left with an elongated bar across the front. To the right is another large dining area with booths and tables. The main dining area with the bar is filled with high tables and also has seating along the bar. A long, narrow glass display filled with hockey pucks sits near the bar for a nice touch. There are also hockey jerseys of all the local prep teams displayed on the far wall.
The second dining area has two entrances, with a large glass partition in the middle with Cardinal and Blues logos on it. That dining area is filled with lower tables and booths. There are plenty of TVs hanging all over with sporting events broadcasting to provide entertainment.
Also, it gets quite loud in here because of the open layout and concrete floors. It’s definitely a place for fun and can get quite busy. The fun aspect is apparent when you visit the humongous patio, with another bar outside and plenty of games for patrons like giant Connect 4 and cornhole. There is also a small stage for live music.
My visit was for the food, and you won’t be disappointed on that front, either. I ordered the Cuban sandwich with baked macaroni and cheese, while my friend went with the brewhaus burger and a Caesar salad off the lunch menu.
The Cuban consisted of sliced smoked ham and pulled pork topped with Swiss cheese, dill pickle slices and finished off with a Dijon aioli. It’s all served on toasted French bread. The taste was driven by the thick-cut pickles and aioli. It was bursting with flavor and juiciness. It could have used a little more pulled pork, but it was still very satisfying.
The baked mac and cheese was very good. Baked in a small cast iron dish, it had a great crunch and was finished off with bread crumbs. That crunch melded well with the creaminess of the cheese. It was a great sweet companion to the bitterness and saltiness of the sandwich. They made for a dynamic duo.
My friend really liked the Caesar salad but was only lukewarm on the burger. Featured on the lunch menu, it’s a smash burger served with a beer cheese sauce and caramelized onions on a brioche bun. She expected the taste of the cheese to pop more and drive the flavor.
As a craft beer enthusiast, I’m a big fan of the brew menu here and had to wash down my meal with a Juice Pants IPA from Maplewood Brewing. It’s a citrusy IPA, so a little sweet up front and bitter at the back end; a perfect finisher for my sweet and bitter lunch combo.
There are plenty of other great beer choices here if that’s your thing, as well as liquor options.
Of course there are a lot of great food options, too. The Philly flyer is a great sandwich, which you can get with beef or chicken. Check out the shroom burger and the pickle burger also. Other greats include steaks, Italian fare, fish options, the visually stimulating and mouth-watering pork shank, a giant Bavarian pretzel off the appetizer menu, as well as the jalapeno belly bombers, stuffed with smoked bacon and a creamy cheese blend and served with a chipotle ranch.
Any idea of the name of this fun new bar and grill and community staple in western Madison County? See if you got it right by scrolling to the end of this article.
Overall - four stars
Cleanliness - five stars
Service - three and a half stars
Food - four stars
Price - $$
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
ANSWER: J.J. Thermo’s Bar & Grill, 17 Eastgate Plaza in East Alton