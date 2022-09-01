This newer establishment on the western border of Madison County has developed a pretty loyal following.
Part of that comes from honoring the memory of the longtime neighborhood bar housed there previously, but a lot comes from the new twists it has added to the atmosphere.
The statement on the homepage of their website describes the place pretty well, reading, “Great food, live entertainment and the best patio around.” I’m here to definitely vouch for the food; it’s good and it’s plentiful.
You can’t miss it when you’re driving by. While it’s not on a main road through town, it sits right out in the open with a small white sign with the restaurant’s name strategically placed to let you know you’ve arrived. There is a neighborhood street with parking along it on one side of the building, with a large gravel parking lot encompassing the other side.
There is an old pipe used as a door handle, a proper homage to the pipe fitters from the local refineries who were frequent visitors back in the day at the previous establishment.
Walk in and it feeds right into the bar area. There is a bar across the front of the room with swivel chairs lined in front of it in case you want to pony up there. Plenty of liquor options adorn the wall behind it. To the right of the bar you’ll find a few poker machines and a TouchTunes kiosk to pick out some good music. For more entertainment there is a pool table as the centerpiece of the room.
Wooden tables with black chairs are sprinkled around the pool table and then behind it is an elevated stage area with a few high tables and chairs. That stage area, opposite of the bar, also features old album covers blanketing the wall. It mainly touts rock and country music from the 70s and 80s, anything from Kenny Rogers to Chicago to ZZ Top.
While all that is cool, I was visiting to get my grub on and that’s what I did.
I started with an order of stuffed mushroom caps off of the appetizer menu and added a breaded pork tenderloin sandwich with potato salad as my main course. I learned quickly I didn’t need an app.
I’ll start backwards, because the pork tenderloin sandwich was the all-star. Aptly advertised as big as your face, this sandwich was monstrous. I got tomatoes only on mine, but normally it comes loaded with pickles, onions and lettuce, too.
It was delivered on thick white bread and after I squirted on some ketchup I was ready to dig in. It wasn’t easy to eat because it was so huge, but I powered through. I would definitely tout this pork tenderloin beast as GBD (golden, brown, delicious) and a destination dish. It’s worth going back for another; it was tender and juicy as heck and popping with flavor.
The potato salad was a super companion. It used thick cut potatoes with the skin on and was mustard based. It was extremely fresh and just creamy enough for some satisfaction.
Now back to the appetizer. The mushroom caps were great also. They were absolutely heaping with sausage, mixed with cream cheese and featured melty mozzarella cheese blanketing everything. There was such a hearty flavor from the sausage, sweetness from the cream cheese and creaminess from the mozzarella.
I visited with my parents and they were more than satisfied, too.
Dad got fried jumbo shrimp with green beans and fries. The shrimp were plump and GBD, the fries were unseasoned, but very good and fresh. The green beans were pretty pedestrian, but did have some bacon mixed in to gussy them up.
My mom went with a BLT and chips. Her sandwich was overflowing with bacon and she raved about it. I pilfered a few chips and they were super fresh and tasty.
This place is just the definition of a neighborhood bar. Workers were presenting a cake and balloons to an elderly regular for his birthday on my visit. They even sang him happy birthday.
As for other food options, they feature daily specials on top of everything else. Try things like the ginormous onion rings on the apps menu, chicken wings, tacos, pizza, fish bites, burgers, a pony shoe, a meatball sub, a fried chicken dinner, fried pork chops, a chicken parmesan dinner and much more.
There are plenty of adult beverages to enjoy to boot.
Any idea of the name of this newer neighborhood bar in western Madison County?
Overall - four stars
Cleanliness - four stars
Service - four and a half stars
Food - four and a half stars
Price - $
ANSWER: Martin Tunes & Eats, 575 S. 6th St. in Wood River