This restaurant is a hidden gem in southwestern Madison County that definitely deserves some love.
I adore the authenticity of this Mexican cuisine mecca and I don’t know if the word is out about its awesomeness. The unassuming building sits directly along the side of the road and features a very small parking lot in front. There is also some room for parking on the sides of the building. The name of the establishment is displayed on the place, but there are no standalone signs near the road to identify it.
A few red round picnic tables are situated outside near the front entrance for patio dining on nice days. To get inside walk under a small awning to the entrance. Once inside there is an open dining area to the left, but a small bar area to the right with stools positioned in front of it. There is a single restroom available past the small bar space down a short hallway.
The dining room is filled with a hodgepodge of different types of tables accompanied with wooden and metal chairs. It features a concrete floor with orange, green and red walls.
While the interior decorating might not be anything to write home about, once you get your hands on a menu you’ll see a true work of art. On a side note because of the size of the restaurant and the quality of the food, it can get quite busy, so be prepared for a possible wait. It’s worth it.
Of course the first thing you get is a basket of tortilla chips and a bowl of salsa. It is phenomenal, but be warned, the salsa does feature a substantial kick to it.
Figuring out what to order can be a chore because there are so many great choices. I recently visited with a coworker during lunch hours and we were stoked about it.
After much deliberation, I settled on a breaded steak torta, while my friend went with the carne asada street tacos.
If you’re not familiar with what a torta is, it’s a Mexican sandwich served on a baguette-style bun commonly called a bolillo. To put it simply, it’s quite a bit of bread. I’ve had tortas that are underwhelming due to the bread being a little dry. That is not the case here.
The white airy bun was so fresh and doughy here. It was also made in house. Inside that delicious bread were a slew of fresh goodies. It started with that very lightly breaded steak, which was super tender, then was finished off with huge hunks of avocado, lettuce, jalapenos, cheese and mayonnaise.
The mayo had a very unique taste to it, which was hard to put a finger on, but it was very good. The white cheese used was melty goodness that added another layer of flavor. I believe it was chihuahua cheese. There was a slight kick from the jalapenos, too. The biggest thing I took away was how fresh everything tasted. It was just super delicious and filling.
My friend was very happy with her street tacos, too. The small corn tortillas were heaping with steak, cilantro and finely-chopped onions with a lime on the side. The corn tortillas are made in house, too.
She also added another unique offering from this joint — Horchata. It’s a rice water chock full of cinnamon flavor. It tastes like non alcoholic rum chata if you’re familiar with that cinnamon-flavored spirit. It’s a cloudy, milky white color served over ice; just extremely different from anything I’d ever experienced.
I’ve been here several times and have yet to be disappointed. There are other authentic options available also. The sopes are delicious. A sope is basically a thick, fried corn tortilla blanketed with savory toppings. Here those include a beef and potato option, a steak option and pork. All are great and filling.
Other things that fill up the menu include gorditas, quesadillas, burritos, soups, flautas, enchiladas and fajitas.
Of course earlier I said there was a bar, so you can partake in some adult beverages if that’s your fancy. They offer options like wine, domestic and imported beers as well as margaritas. For some non-alcoholic choices they also feature a line of Jarritos, which are Mexican sodas.
Overall - four stars
Cleanliness - three and a half stars
Service - four stars
Food - five stars
Price - $
ANSWER: 3 De Mayo Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 3710 IL-111, Pontoon Beach