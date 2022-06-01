Great food and constant evolution

It’s inevitable that by the time this review releases about this complex in northwestern Madison County it has probably grown again.
This place has become an institution in this community with its monster layout, great food and entertainment and constant evolution. Enjoy a chill night on the patio when weather allows, go inside the giant new addition for drinks, food and some live music, or head to the classic neighborhood bar portion that stood prior to expansion. There’s something for everyone.
You’ll find a large paved parking lot on one side of the restaurant. If that’s full, travel to the other side, past the small banquet hall they also own, and grab a spot in that smaller parking area.
On my recent visit with a group of buddies we set up shop in the huge, newer addition. There are long wooden tables situated around the outside walls with stools to pony up to them. A large horseshoe bar stands out in the middle of the room with chairs all around it. A plethora of televisions fill the room, mainly featuring sporting events for your entertainment. There are also some smaller tables in the front portion of the dining room.
My friends and I grabbed one of the high wooden tables along the outside wall and got a gander at a menu. This is where you’ll start to fall in love.
One person in our group kicked our experience off with a sampler platter from the appetizer menu. This features mozzarella sticks, mini tacos, toasted ravioli and fried mushrooms and there is plenty to share.
I have to focus on the mozzarella sticks. First of all they are misnamed, they should be renamed mozzarella logs because they are gargantuan. They are some of the biggest I’ve ever seen and they are popping with flavor. They are ooey-gooey delicious and mouthwatering.
The toasted ravioli and mushrooms were standouts, too. The mushrooms had a homemade vibe to them and the ravioli was bursting with flavor.
Trying not to stuff myself too much on apps, I saved room for a creation from the awesome build-your-own-burger portion of the menu.
I actually traded in the hamburger for a grilled chicken breast, which I then dressed with tomato, caramelized onions, bacon, guacamole and cheddar cheese. It arrived on an artisan bun which was doughy and delicious and a great vehicle for the super tender and juicy chicken. The guacamole and caramelized onions added a great flavor punch also.
It was accompanied by a side of steak fries, which were great, featuring a hearty taste as well. They were super tender and not too salty either.
There are so many more choices on the menu, too. Choose between salads, chicken wings, fish options, a ton of sandwiches, steaks, pasta and pizzas. Check out stuff like their signature shrimp salad with a habanero ranch dressing, wings with sauces like stingin’ honey garlic or Korean pepper, fish tacos, a giant pork tenderloin sandwich, or an 8-ounce sirloin, or the 12-ounce ribeye. Pizza selections like the bacon cheeseburger or the Philly cheesesteak surely won’t disappoint either.
Of course there are a slew of adult beverages to enjoy, too. Anything from signature cocktails to spirits or draft and bottled beer. I’m intrigued by the snickerdoodle cocktail featuring Rumchata, butterscotch liquor, amaretto, a housemade cinnamon sugar and caramel sauce rim and a cinnamon stick.
I washed all my yummy food down with a classic Blue Moon with an orange slice on my visit.
Overall - four stars
Cleanliness - five stars
Service - four stars
Food - four stars
Price - $$