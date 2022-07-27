As a music lover this restaurant in central Madison County has always held a special place in my stomach.
I’ve enjoyed this diner-style joint through both of its locations in town. Originally in a larger locale within a strip of businesses, it moved to the older part of town quite a while ago to the quaint cafe atmosphere where it is housed today.
You can’t miss seeing the sign out front when you drive through town. It sits right along the sidewalk and you will have to search for street parking to visit here. Make sure you come early though, it’s only open 7am to 3pm, but seven days a week.
Walk in and immediately feel the theme of the Fab Four from Liverpool — The Beatles. There is memorabilia everywhere in the cafe, anything from pictures, to Afghan wall hangings to action figures. Of course the sweet sounds of Beatles’ music will be streaming through the speakers.
As for the decor, there is dark wood laminate flooring, yellow walls on one side and brick on the other side. The wall around the vestibule at the entrance is painted purple. Small tables with wooden chairs are situated through the middle of the establishment, while booths line the outside wall. There is also a small diner counter near the back of the restaurant with a window peering into the kitchen.
Of course the atmosphere only goes so far, so the food has to hold up and they do very well here. Known for their awesome horseshoes, which you can’t go wrong with, my dining companion and I went the breakfast route on our visit.
Breakfast is served all day here and it offers a plethora of choices. There is even a breakfast horseshoe, but I chose to go with chicken and waffles for my meal this time, while the other member of my party ordered French toast.
My chicken and waffles were accompanied with two scrambled eggs and a glass of milk. The French toast was complemented with two scrambled eggs and two slices of bacon.
There was nothing unique about the eggs, they were just the classic comfort and nutritious dish you would expect. Unfortunately I was slightly underwhelmed with the chicken and waffles. While the buttermilk waffle was fluffy and rich with flavor, the chicken didn’t offer the same experience. It was super plump, crispy and tender, but didn’t offer much in the way of taste. Everything was also drizzled in a spicy honey sauce which added a slight kick, but didn’t carry near the amount of sweetness I imagined.
My dining companion was really satisfied with her selection, especially the French toast. It featured powdered sugar, butter and syrup. She also said the bacon was super crisp and popping with flavor.
While the chicken and waffles may have left a little to be desired for me, I’m still a super fan of this place and have been greatly satisfied on many other visits from their monster menu.
Just looking at the breakfast menu, there’s the pony shoe which includes two eggs, a choice of sausage, bacon or ham, hash browns or country potatoes and either gravy or cheese smothered on top. How can you go wrong with that? There are also a slew of skillets, omelets, waffles and pancakes, a breakfast quesadilla and a build your own breakfast wrap portion of the menu.
For lunch there are even more choices. A ton of salads, burgers, wraps, sandwiches and Tex-Mex specialties stuff the menu, but it’s those horseshoes that really grab your attention. Get a clydesdale, a horseshoe, or a ponyshoe.
The gargantuan clydesdale begins with a 9-ounce burger patty served on Texas toast and is topped with golden cut fries and finished with your choice of their classic golden cheese or spicy white cheese. Other shoe meat options vary from a steak or chicken Philly, a steak or chicken fajita, buffalo chicken, a Reuben with corned beef, a pork tenderloin and several other choices.
So take the long and winding road to central Madison County and eat here. All you need is love and horseshoes.
Any idea of the name of this breakfast/lunch cafe in central Madison County?
Overall - four stars
Cleanliness - four stars
Service - four and a half stars
Food - four stars
Price - $$
ANSWER: Sgt. Pepper’s Cafe, 218 N. Main St., Edwardsville