Picking a healthy option for a place to eat isn’t always a bad thing and this salad and sandwich shop in central Madison County is a good choice.
I recently visited for lunch and had some trouble finding the small place. It’s a little inconspicuous, even though it’s right along a side road in town in front of a residential area. On further inspection the name is written in cursive on the large picture window on the front of the building, as well as in raised gold lettering above the black and white striped awning. Parking is across the street in a big lot with signs for the restaurant. That was also difficult to find initially.
It’s a small place; a two-story old brick building with the restaurant on the bottom floor. There are three small white tables for patrons inside and three more tables outside for patio dining on nice days. Also inside are four stools along a small counter at the picture window.
It features white wood floors and large open picture windows. There is white wood panel walls behind the counter with a forest mural on one wall and a cloud mural on the other. It’s a very homey, farm-to-table feel here. The warm, light colors make for an inviting and relaxing atmosphere.
Behind the counter in the front of the establishment you’ll find big menu boards hanging on the walls making it easy for customers to figure out the healthy theme. Drinks are available in coolers and there is even a small line of beers and seltzers available.
The pricing is a little high for what it is, but you get a lot of food with your order. I even had some to go on my visit.
My order consisted of hummus and pita chips as an appetizer and a large buffalo chicken salad for the main course.
Starting with the hummus, it was so creamy and earthy in flavor, not overloaded with garlic flavor like I feel I get sometimes with hummus. The soft, doughy pita chips were the perfect vehicle for delivery of the smooth, flavorful hummus. It was really good and I had a decent amount left to take with me for another snack due to the size of the order. It’s easily a shareable plate.
As for the salad, the first thing I noticed was the slight kick to it. The buffalo flavor really stood out. The chicken was super tender and complemented nicely by the bleu cheese and corn mixed in. The corn, cheese and buffalo sauce drove the taste.
It was tossed in ranch dressing, adding to the overall creaminess of the salad. Sliced carrots and celery tacked on a bodacious crunch to the whole experience, too. It was a big salad and extremely filling.
There are a ton of other salad choices here too, including a hummus salad, barbecue chicken, cobb, Greek, mandarin orange and Caesar to name a few.
You can also build your own salad with a slew of healthy choices, starting with a base of arugula, romaine, kale, mixed greens, or even brown rice. Toppings include goodies like apples, chickpeas, beets, lentils, cranberries, strawberries and blueberries, among more traditional options. There are also eight cheese options and several crunch options like almonds, sunflower seeds, walnuts, candied pecans and wonton strips to name a few. Premium add ons include salmon, chicken, avocado, bacon and hard boiled eggs. There are also a plethora of dressings to choose from.
If salads aren’t your bag, grab a grilled chicken pita, a buffalo pita or a grilled cheese sandwich with cheddar and mozzarella on sourdough.
Hours are short, so check before you visit. It’s open from 11am to 7pm Monday-Friday and 8am to 1pm on Saturday. They are closed on Sunday.
Any idea of the name of this salad joint in central Madison County?
Overall - four stars
Cleanliness - five stars
Service - four stars
Food - three and a half stars
Price - $$
ANSWER: Collins Farms, 219 Hillsboro Ave. in Edwardsville