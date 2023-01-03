For this food adventure I traveled to northwestern Madison County for an eclectic experience at a pretty elegant establishment.
You will find this place in the nightlife business district of this community and depending on when you visit you’ll get a different array of creative cuisines to choose from. There are lunch and dinner menus, as well as a Saturday brunch menu. A call to check on wait times or make reservations may be in order due to space and popularity.
Look for street parking and there is plenty, but you may have to take a short stroll if there is nothing out front of this jiving joint.
The brick storefront with the name of the restaurant prominently displayed is easy to see. There is also an outdoor menu strategically placed to tease the tasty treats inside. Look for the green door between the large windows to enter into the storefront.
It is surprisingly spacey from what you fathom outside the building. You’ll quickly inhale the upscale ambiance and realize this will be an experience rather than just a meal.
You’ll immediately be greeted by a hostess to guide you on your adventure.
The bar area is the starting point. A small bar wraps around the corner with a dimpled metal top and wooden front. Several metal stools with wooden tops line the bar for patrons to sit. There are also four high top tables with stools for additional seating. There is one with a dimpled metal top, like the bar, while the others have wood tops.
The flooring is a rustic wood setup, while there is a brick wall adjacent to the bar featuring a mantle and fireplace to add pizzazz. Lots of liquors, wines and beers are on display, too.
Walk through the bar, turn left and you’ll discover a hallway leading to the restrooms before opening into a small dining room.
There is also a quaint, enclosed brick patio in the back of the building for casual and intimate dining.
The indoor dining room has rustic features perfect for a date night, or a casual gathering of friends. It’s evident they’ve taken great pride in the design of the restaurant.
I ponied up to one of the tables in the bar for my recent lunch visit. I really enjoyed the touch of the “Reserved Parking for River Dragons Fans Only” sign in the room to represent the Riverbend with pride.
When you get a gander at a menu here, you immediately see they put a lot of effort into their eclectic and creative fare.
The lunch menu is dominated by soups, salads and sandwiches, so I went with a soup and a sandwich and washed it down with a tasty beer.
I’ll start with my soup, which was wild mushroom and asparagus. When the cup arrived it featured big spears of asparagus, hunks of mushrooms and finely sliced onions. It was oh so creamy and popping from the robust flavors of the asparagus, which was definitely the driving taste. It was a fabulous starter.
For my sandwich I ordered Beau’s twisted Cuban. It consisted of roasted turkey, smoked ham, bread and butter pickles, swiss cheese and their house made Cuban sauce, which was a creamy mayo mustard aioli. The sauce and the pickles steered the taste. The ham was super tender and along with the panini bread added to the experience, too. The bread was deliciously doughy in the middle but offered a great crunch on the edges. Unfortunately, the turkey was pretty non existent in the flavor. The aioli was so creamy and powerful. It was both sweet and bitter to awaken my palate.
My only knock is it left me wanting more. It was so good but not quite enough food for a growing boy like myself.
I washed it down with a quenching peaches and cream ale off of their rotating craft beer menu. It was subtly peachy, extremely creamy, light and the perfect companion for my small lunch. They have a small, but exceptional beer menu.
Of course there is plenty more to experience here, from salads, soups, paninis, quiches and crepes on the lunch menu to the tantalizing dinner menu and mouth-watering brunch menu.
Check out the eight-ounce filet, the shrimp fettuccine, or the vegan cannelloni with cauliflower and mushrooms off the dinner menu. Look for the Elvis inspired Hunka Hunka Burnin Love on the brunch menu, which offers peanut butter, bananas and bacon between two slices of French toast. There is plenty more to please the palate and offer a sophisticated experience here, too.
Any idea of the name of this eclectic, upscale establishment in northwestern Madison County?
Overall - four and a half stars
Cleanliness - five stars
Service - four stars
Food - four and a half stars
Price - $$$
.
.
.
.
.
ANSWER: State Street Market, 208 State St., Alton