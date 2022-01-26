Delicious, relaxing lunch

I visited a chain restaurant in central Madison County for my latest food stop.
There are 37 locations for this deli restaurant in Illinois, but only one in Madison County. This one is a standalone brick building that sits in a valley along a main road through town. The sign and building is easily visible while driving by, featuring a large parking lot next to the building and a drive thru for quick access.
You enter through a small vestibule and come face to face with a long brick counter where you order. There are several registers with an electronic menu board behind the counter featuring changing pictures of food items. A window into the kitchen is behind the counter, too.
It features a giant dining area, split into two sides. There are partition walls down the middle with a small walkway in between the two open spaces. The floor is decorated with light and dark brown tiles. A far wall is made of brick, but the rest of the room is painted with warm colors — green, orange and yellow. The dining area is inhabited with high and low tables and several booths. There are both light and dark brown tables, highlighted with wooden chairs featuring orange and green cushions.
It all makes for a comforting atmosphere to enjoy some pretty stellar grub here. The main choices are high-quality deli sandwiches, but there is more available and that’s what I went for on my visit.
I started my meal with a cup of tomato bisque to lead into my main course, which was a loaded baked potato aptly named the spud max. My dining companion ordered potato soup and the signature club sandwich.
Unfortunately, my tomato bisque wasn’t quite the jump start I was expecting. It wasn’t as creamy as I imagined with the bisque moniker. It reminded me more of a thick V8 juice in flavor. It wasn’t bad; I just hoped for more.
Luckily the spud max made up for it and lived up to its hype. The gigantic spud was heaping with great ingredients. It featured bacon, ham, turkey and was finished off with green onions, as well as melted cheddar Jack cheese.
The bacon and ham really drove the taste, while the potato was extremely tender. The skin was a little tough, but also added a hearty flavor to the whole experience. This sucker was super filling, too.
My dining companion really enjoyed the potato soup and the sandwich. The signature club included smoked turkey, Black Forest ham, bacon, sharp cheddar, swiss, a spring mix, tomato, mayo and honey mustard on wheat. The soup combined the flavors of potato, onion, bacon, chives and cheese.
There are some other great options here also, like the club sandwich with an orange cranberry sauce rather than the honey mustard, the four cheese melt with provolone, swiss, cheddar, parmesan and tomato on toasted ciabatta bread and The New Yorker with corned beef, pastrami, swiss and spicy brown mustard on marbled rye. There are plenty of other sandwich choices too, along with more spud options, soups and salads.
This joint is always a great place to grab a delicious, relaxing lunch.
Overall - three and a half stars
Cleanliness - four stars
Service - three stars
Food - four stars
Price - $$