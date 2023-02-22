Creative burgers are top notch

There’s nothing like a good burger and in the immortal words of Samuel L. Jackson, this joint in western Madison County certainly has a tasty burger.
The restaurant sits along a busy street in town with street parking in the front of the building and a parking lot in the back. You can enter on either side of the establishment.
On my recent visit I parked in the back parking lot and entered through the rear, walking down a narrow hallway past the restrooms and emptying out into the large dining area.
If you enter through the front of the building, you come through a short hallway which dumps into the dining room.
The large, open dining room features dark wood laminate flooring. High and small tables are sprinkled throughout the spacious dining area with black cushioned chairs. It’s nice and spread out to give patrons a bit of privacy on their visit.
A stage area in the front of the place offers a few more seats with high tables and stools with red cushioned tops. There is also a diner-style bar counter toward the back of the dining room, which feeds into the kitchen.
Some other features are several TVs hanging on the walls for entertainment, beer signage and Galaga and Ms. Pac-Man arcade games situated on the stage. On my visit they were playing 80s music over the speakers, too.
Of course the reason for the visit was my intrigue over these creative burgers, so I was ready to dig in. I went with my parents who were also first-time visitors.
I decided to start us off with an appetizer of guac bites before getting to the main course. If you aren’t familiar with guac bites, they are breaded cocoons filled with piping hot, creamy guacamole inside and they are done very well here. They are served with a sweet chili sauce.
They were super tender and featured a very thin breading encasing the sweet and creamy guac. It kept them from being too heavy on the gut for an app. There was a very slight kick to the guacamole, nothing major. I loved it, but my mom was out after one bite, leaving dad and I to polish them off. The sauce made for the perfect companion to travel the sweet and spicy spectrum.
As for my main course, I chose the mac and cheesy burger, accompanied by tater tots. It’s just as advertised — an angus beef patty served on a brioche bun and smothered in macaroni and cheese and a heaping helping of bacon bits.
The burger was so incredibly succulent and the brioche bun was super airy and tender. The mac and cheese was so tender and juicy also. My favorite part of the experience is that none of the tastes were overpowered by another. You got the flavor of the bun, the burger, the bacon and the mac and cheese in every bite. It definitely was a tasty burger.
The tater tots were tender and hearty in flavor. They were nothing special, but just a classic comfort companion for the burger.
Other orders at the table included the simply named hamburger, which featured pickle, onion, lettuce and tomato only, the ultimate grilled cheese with American, swiss and pepper jack cheeses as well as a big slab of ham served on sourdough bread and a cup of broccoli cheese soup. There were satisfactory comments on all of it.
They do serve alcohol here, so I washed my whole meal down with a Leinenkugel Summer Shandy and the lemony summer beer was a fine finish.
One cool aspect of this place is they will serve these burgers vegan and/or gluten free if desired. I applaud them for that as well as the rest of their eclectic menu. I also have to give props to the quick and excellent customer service we received.
Some other interesting doozies include the Sooo Gouda! with gouda cheese, bacon, onions and garlic aioli, the PB & J Burger with hot pepper strawberry jam, peanut butter and bacon on a burger and the Frito Pie with chili, fritos, fresh jalapenos, onions and cheddar cheese.
There are also creative horseshoes, grilled cheese options and an awesome line of hot dogs.
I would try it all, but for the purpose of this article I thought the burger was most appropriate.
Any idea of the name of this creative hamburger joint in western Madison County?
Overall - four and a half stars
Cleanliness - four stars
Service - five stars
Food - five stars
Price - $
.
.
.
.
ANSWER: Burger Bar, 12 East Ferguson Ave., Wood River