This newer joint in central Madison County offers comfort food at its best, so I had to check out what it’s all about.
It sits inside a giant shopping complex that offers food, clothes, groceries, pet supplies, jewelry, electronics and more. This restaurant can be a little tricky to find. It’s in the middle of the complex, sharing a small area with another business. There is a parking lot out front with a decent amount of spots. The restaurant’s name is prominently displayed on the building and there is a small patio off to the side to make the place stand out.
When you enter, you come to the host-hostess station and are led to your seat. The restaurant is split into two dining rooms, a bigger one on the left and a smaller area to the right.
The large dining room features a tan tile floor with booths along the outside wall with red padded backs. There are tables through the middle of the room with wooden chairs surrounding them, too. The smaller dining area is separated by a wall and features a few more booths. Random food art adorns the walls.
There is also a partition wall in front of the kitchen at the front of the building, which is covered with fake ivy and features the restaurant’s name on the wall. Next to that wall is a short hallway leading to the restrooms, which is situated behind the smaller dining room. All the walls are painted white and feature large windows covered by beige blinds.
The simple, warm and inviting atmosphere fits the menu here, which is just open for breakfast and lunch Tuesday-Sunday.
My mission for coming here was to check out their signature dish — pancakes. They serve several intriguing options of the comfort breakfast dish and I couldn’t wait to get my mitts on them.
My choice were the bacon pancakes, which came with a trio of buttermilk cakes with the bacon strategically cooked inside. I tacked on the combo for good measure, which included two slices of bacon, two sausage links and two eggs, which I ordered scrambled.
When it arrived, the pancakes were big, fluffy and delicious. The bacon offered a salty twist to the sweet buttermilk cakes and sugary maple syrup. They were very good. The eggs, bacon and sausage weren’t unique, but still tasty and made for a great comfy companion.
My dining companion gravitated to the lunch menu and ordered a fried chicken salad. It arrived in a bowl that more resembled a trough because it was so big. She raved of the hearty taste of the salad, especially the freshness of the lettuce.
There are plenty of other dishes on the menu. The pancakes had options with blueberries, bananas, pecans and chocolate chips cooked inside. You could also go with strawberries or cinnamon apples on top. There are also specialty waffle and French toast options, if that’s your thing. They even offer chicken and waffles.
Other breakfast choices include egg specialties, such as omelettes and skillets, bagel breakfast sandwiches, breakfast burritos and biscuits and gravy.
Lunch options include sandwiches like a Cajun chicken Philly and barbecue cheddar chicken, some fresh wraps and half-pound burgers.
Drinks include, milk, tea, juice, soft drinks, coffee and cappuccino. Alcohol isn’t served here.
This family-owned establishment also has a second location in St. Clair County.
Any idea of the name of this newer breakfast and lunch joint in central Madison County?
Overall - four stars
Cleanliness - five stars
Service - four stars
Food - three and a half stars
Price - $
ANSWER: Golden Oak Pancake House, 6663 Edwardsville Crossing Drive
Suite A in Edwardsville