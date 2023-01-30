Brunch paradise can’t be beat

This awesome brunch spot in central Madison County is worth a visit. You can eat healthy here, or you can get down and dirty, whatever you choose, I doubt you’ll be disappointed.
It’s hard to miss, the restaurant sits right by a main road through town inside a business complex. The standalone building is front and center inside the group of businesses, too.
The parking lot wraps around the brick building, with plenty of spots for patrons. You enter at the front of the building through a small vestibule and arrive at the host/hostess station.
The dining room is split into two sides. On the right side you’ll notice a long bar along the wall. There are both high and low tables situated on the right side, all including uncomfortable metal chairs. They are gray tables with orange and gray chairs. On a side note, the chairs will be my only complaint.
The walls are painted orange and it features tan laminate flooring. A bench partition separates the two dining rooms and offers high backed booths with high tables and high metal chairs on the adjacent side.
A wall with green indoor/outdoor carpeting is near the partition, separating the hallway to the bathroom and the entrance to the kitchen.
There are more booths and tables on the left dining area. Booths align the outside walls with a few more tables throughout the middle of the area.
TVs hang throughout the restaurant, one even playing 80s music videos on my visit. It’s a really gimmicky atmosphere and menu, but the star here is the food and it stands out.
Get your mitts on a menu and you’ll see all the creative and humorous names to the dishes. Read the descriptions and you’ll be stoked.
I recently visited with a couple of friends and sat in the right dining area. After quickly perusing the options I decided on the St. Louis slinger, served with their signature “Nothing Gets Cheddar Than This” biscuits and a vanilla almond cream iced coffee.
Other orders at our table included the Swimming Upstream frittata with no avocado, a half basket of the cheddar biscuits and the pineapple upside down pancake.
My slinger was phenomenal. It featured a four-egg omelet stuffed with smoked sausage and country-style potatoes and was topped with chorizo chili, shredded cheddar cheese and pickled onions.
The guiding taste in the slinger was the chili. All of that chorizo had such a hearty and robust flavor. Another addition was the pickled onion, which stood out with a quirky twist for the palate. It was super filling, too.
I have to give a big shout out to the cheddar biscuits. These house-made treasures are filled with cheddar cheese, bacon, cracked black pepper and garlic. The addition of the honey butter to lather on puts them over the top. They are definitely a destination dish.
As for the other meals from my cohorts, the pineapple upside down pancake gets a standing ovation. This oversized, fluffy masterpiece was stuffed with caramelized pineapple, brown sugar and cherries then topped with powdered sugar. I pilfered a few bites and was in culinary heaven. The pineapple and cherries were popping with flavor and the sizable chunks were plentiful. It was just oh so sweet. Again, this is a destination dish.
While I didn’t try any of the Swimming Upstream, I have to applaud its healthiness and creativeness. It consisted of an egg-white frittata filled with chicken sausage, onions, mushrooms, tomato and spinach. It was topped with herbs and smoked salmon. Normally it includes avocado, but my friend subtracted that. I would not have, I love avocado, but to each their own.
There are so many other great options here from the breakfast menu, as well as the mid-day munch menu. The Brunchy BLT is a must try for me with bacon, a fried egg, avocado, tomato, lettuce and dijonnaise on multi-grain bread.
This joint has an extensive alcohol menu too, with a bunch of bloody mary options, mimosas, coffee cocktails, bourbons, beers and more.
I wasn’t in the mood for adult libations on my visit, so I went with their coffee line and the vanilla almond cream iced coffee I ordered was tremendous. It was so sweet and flavorful and added a nice exclamation point to my awesome experience.
And I lied, I have one other complaint, this place isn’t open enough. Only available for breakfast and brunch, the hours are 7am - 2:15pm seven days a week.
Any idea of the name of this brunch paradise in central Madison County?
Overall - four stars
Cleanliness - four stars
Service - three and a half stars
Food - five stars
Price - $$$
ANSWER:Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co., 1071 S. State Rt. 157, Edwardsville