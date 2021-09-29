A trip to southeastern Macoupin County took me to a diner that could be called the epicenter of this small community. It’s located on the main drag through town, features the name of the high school’s mascot in its title and prides itself on being part of the community.
It’s easy to find driving through the heart of the rural town, featuring street parking for patrons. You’ll see the name of the restaurant clearly displayed. Enter through a small vestibule and turn left to find the main dining room. The first thing you see is the cash register, where you will pay at the end of your dining experience. There are some pictures of local youth sports teams behind the register.
The dining room is filled with booths along the walls and tables through the middle. The flooring is a dark wood laminate, while the walls are painted gray at the top with a light-colored wood paneling at the bottom. There is a salad bar pushed against the front wall, but it’s shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. The walls are adorned with random canvas art, some mirrors and pictures.
There is also a second dining room with more tables and booths on the far side of the building. It’s roughly the same size as the main dining area. A small gaming area is found in the back of the second dining room.
The menu is what it was all about for me on my visit, though, and it’s extensive. I showed up for breakfast and focused on that, but there is plenty for lunch and dinner, too.
I turned to a signature dish here, ordering the cinnamon swirl slammers, accompanied by a side of hash browns, corned beef hash and a large milk. My dining partner ordered biscuits and gravy and two scrambled eggs.
The cinnamon swirl slammers featured a plump sausage patty, scrambled eggs and melted cheese on freshly made cinnamon swirl bread. The taste was so sensationally sweet from the bread and the creamy, melted American cheese, and enhanced with a hearty blast from the sausage and egg. It was delicious and extremely filling: definitely something to draw you back.
The corned beef hash was a great side and hit the spot, but I was underwhelmed with the hashbrowns. They were slightly overcooked and pretty bland. I had to gussy them up with ketchup, tabasco and black pepper.
As for my companion, she inhaled her biscuits and gravy and rave about their awesomeness.
Breakfast is where it’s at here, in my opinion. A slew of waffle and pancake options, the strawberry cinnamon swirl French toast and great skillets and omelets highlight the remainder of the breakfast menu.
Lunch and dinner options include anything from fried chicken, to a breaded veal cutlet, veal parmesan, burgers, wraps and melts, Mexican entrees, fish, steaks, stir fries and a bunch of salad and appetizer options.
Look for daily specials and family meal choices, too.
They even serve alcohol here for a nice nightcap. Domestic beers, wine and even a new series of bombs are available. This place is good for a great family meal, or a fun rendezvous with friends.
Any idea of the name of this community diner and meeting place in southeast Macoupin County?
Overall - three and a half stars
Cleanliness - four stars
Service - three and a half stars
Food - three and a half stars
Price - $
Miners Restaurant, 304 S. Macoupin St., Gillespie