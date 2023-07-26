All about home-cooked comfort

I was stoked to visit this comfort food mecca in northwestern Madison County. It’s been on my radar for awhile, but limited hours hindered my availability.
It was worth the wait.
This quaint, homey place is tucked in the back corner of a large shopping center in town. You won’t see it from the road, but travel to the corner of the complex and you will see the sign prominently displayed near the inconspicuous restaurant. There is a large patio out front for dining on nice days, which is shared with the restaurant next door.
There are two entrance doors with a white brick partition between them. Once inside the space is larger than expected. It features a concrete floor with a hodgepodge of different tables throughout the dining room. A white banquet table sits in one corner with blue and yellow chairs around it. A high table with padded yellow high chairs, several round tables with padded orange chairs and large tables against one wall with a green padded bench resting at the wall with black chairs around it fill the rest of the area. There is even a green couch, a green padded chair, green area rug and brown coffee table in the middle of the room. Board games are even available while lounging on the couch.
An old bicycle hangs on the wall in one corner and classic record albums are sprinkled on the other walls. Everything is built for relaxation and comfort here, matching the theme of the food.
Straight back from the entrance you will find the counter to order, which opens into the kitchen where you can see all of the magic happening.
There is a menu chalkboard next to the counter to see what’s available, a drink cooler and an ice cream freezer.
Grab yourself a drink and head to the counter to order. There is no alcohol here.
The chalkboard changes regularly so take note of food availability. There are daily regulars, but also specials and it’s all made to order. You won’t see microwaves or freezers in the kitchen. It’s all fresh all the time.
I went with a regular on my visit with the meatloaf, while taking a side of macaroni and cheese. It also included a slice of garlic bread. My mom was with me and chose the chicken pot pie with green beans. It’s all about home-cooked comfort here.
The customer service is outstanding also. The food is delivered to you at your seat and there are no trash cans, so don’t buss your own table, it will be taken care of for you.
Now I wasn’t much of a meatloaf kid growing up, but as an adult I’ve grown to enjoy it on occasion and I really enjoyed it here. It was served piping hot and when I took my first bite it was almost creamy in flavor. It was classically topped with tomato sauce, but conservatively so it didn’t take away from the taste of the meat, it complemented it. The fresh ground beef melded with onions, celery and green peppers had such a hearty taste and the slight sweetness of the sauce added to the overall sensational flavor. It was comforting indeed.
The mac and cheese was also very good. It was super creamy with tender noodles to provide a perfect sidekick.
Even the bread was tasty. It featured a nice crispiness and was not overwhelmingly garlicky.
My mom was fired up for her choice. She raved about the freshness of the pot pie and the green beans were spiked with sliced ham to gussy it up for another awesome side.
The pot pie featured slow braised chicken blended with fresh veggies and a veloute sauce tucked inside a sensational pie crust. Veloute is a roux mixed with a light stock used in French cuisine.
It’s what I love about the concept here, it’s simple but with a subtle culinary elegance.
Some other daily regulars here include, roasted chicken quarters, chicken and sausage gumbo, beef tips and roasted turkey breast. Also look for the pot roast, Italian beef sandwich and chicken and steak kabobs when they’re available. Soups and salads routinely rotate on the menu, too.
Like I mentioned in the beginning, the hours are limited. It’s closed Sunday and Monday and only open 11am to 7pm Tuesday-Friday and 9am to 1pm on Saturday.
Any idea of the name of this comfort food mecca in northwestern Madison County?
Overall - five stars
Cleanliness - five stars
Service - five stars
Food - five stars
Price - $
ANSWER: Food A Fare, 139 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton