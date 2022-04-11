The world has certainly changed since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of a sovereign country, Ukraine.
The media has rightly reported on the brutality of the invasion which included the targeting of schools and hospitals. Sanctions have without a doubt sent the Russian economy into a free fall and military aid is flowing to the Ukrainians who are fighting to save their democratic republic. However, and rarely mentioned in the media, is that Putin’s ability to wage his war is based on his ability to control his security apparatus. What if there were a way to pick away at this apparatus in a non-military manner? Writers Stephen Biegun and David Kramer address this issue in their story “How the West Can Weaken Putin: Encourage Defections Amongst Soldiers and Diplomats.”
The United States must go to work on Putin’s diplomatic and military core, by encouraging defections. Defections will decrease Russia’s ability to wage war; either by threatening his hold on power or by raising the costs of the invasion and thereby causing the Russians to retreat. There is little risk of blowback to such an approach, since Putin is already making hay of efforts by the West to undermine him, as he will accuse the United States of plotting against him regardless of what it does.
The defeat of Putin is more likely to occur within the Russian government than from the Russian street. However, there are Russians who have taken a stand against their own government’s position on Ukraine, as stated by Biegun and Kramer.
The United States and its partners must do everything possible to break through the Russian government’s domination of the information ecosystem to make clear the causes of Putin’s war. The battle in Ukraine may be grinding to a stalemate, but the battle for the hearts and minds of the Russian people must now be fully joined.
Putin told his country, and its military forces, that Russia would be treated as liberators in Ukraine. Instead, Russia has been greeted with a great deal of resistance. The campaign to turn Russia’s security infrastructure against the country should start with the military who need to be convinced they are on a suicide mission and are fighting for a pointless cause. NATO did this in the Balkans in the late 1990s, when it urged dissent among Serbian dictator Slobodan Milosevic’s forces who were attacking Kosovo.
On March 15, Ukrainian Volodymyr President Zelensky appealed to Russian forces on his country’s territory: “You will not take anything from Ukraine. You will take lives,” he said. “But your life will also be taken.” Yet he also promised all soldiers who surrender that they would be treated with dignity. “Choose,” he told them. The United States and its NATO allies can deliver their own version of that appeal. The message is simple: “Your real enemy sits in the Kremlin. Will you fight for Russia’s interests instead of Putin’s?”
A similar campaign should target Russian diplomats, many of whom know better than to follow Putin’s behavior, as stated by Biegun and Kramer. If a few diplomats quit in principle, several other resignations would follow. Tens of thousands of pro-democracy Russians left Russia when the war started, and others left before. This could be an influential community when it comes to influencing diplomats to defect.
Putin’s words are worthless if those in his security apparatus refuse to carry them out. Encouraging defections amongst military members and diplomats would be a non-militaristic way of weakening the Russian leader’s power and support the ideas behind the democratic republic!
Jason Sibert is the Lead Writer for the Peace Economy Project.