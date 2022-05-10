The end of the Cold War was greeted with euphoria by those who believed in the idea that Western democracy was bound to sweep the entire globe.
My how the world has changed since the early 1990’s! We’re currently in a multi-polar world and the sizes of deadly arsenals are increasing. Russia has engaged in an illegal invasion of Ukraine, and China is behaving in a belligerent way, partially by propping up Russia in its illegal behavior. While trade is an important part of developing relationships between nation-states, and also city-states, the idea of unilateral free trade must be questioned by those who believe in a world governed by law, real law and not the law of the jungle. In the Cold War struggle, the Communist and non-Communist blocs competed in the political, cultural, and military realms. We also competed in the economic realm, as the United States competed for world market share in aviation while defending the home front against Soviet automobiles by not purchasing them, as stated by writer Michael Lind in “The Case for Economic Arms Control.” The victory of the non-Communist bloc wasn’t all about military spending, contrary to popular opinion.
Today’s foreign policy establishment grew up in a different world. Lind’s story dwells into the separation of the fields of economics and foreign policy or diplomacy. He pointed out that realist foreign policy thinkers – so influential in the Western world - are expected to ignore the difference between the two, not understanding the geopolitical struggles that occurred prior to 1945 were about attempts of European powers, Japan, and the US to control foreign resources and labor and secure markets for manufactures and investors. However, today’s diplomatic thinkers must engage with the discipline of economics, especially with the current challenges to world order. For all of those who care about a world defined by the concepts of international law and peace, they must truly understand the connection between economics and security.
The most powerful portion of Lind’s story gives us much to think about, as he said: “power and wealth are relative. A country can be more powerful or wealthier only in comparison to other countries.” In terms of international relations, those who follow the liberal school want to replace a world governed by zero-sum rivalries with a world governed by cooperation. Those who are in the realist camp say that that’s unrealistic without a global sovereign. However, one can reach the goal of world order and international law and not leave the realist camp entirely, being in what might be called the liberal realist camp, providing one understands both diplomacy and economics.
Mr. Lind addressed the role of arms control in geopolitical struggles. Arms control treaties don’t eliminate states, their diplomatic corps, or individual nation-states. However, they do keep arms races within certain boundaries and allow all nations in a geopolitical struggle to spend less on arms. Lind also addressed the lack of logic of promoting arms control in the security realm and economic disarmament in the economic realm, looking at the historical example of the US engaging in arms control with the Soviet Union when it achieved military parity. Of course, this allowed both sides to take a pause in certain realms.
Some form of economic nationalism (let’s separate the world nationalism from how it’s used in the media, to describe the right-wing nationalist political movements in the democratic, semi-democratic, and non-democratic world) is desirable in the future, as it means rebuilding portions of the economy surrendered to China and pulling ourselves off Russia energy. Our country must turn to an industrial policy that benefits American producers, workers, and the democratic way of life.
From here, I will draw on the thought of nationalist economic thinkers like Alexander Hamilton, Friedrich List, Alexander Gerschenkron, Raul Prebisch, and others. They felt the foreign trade strategy of a country should depend on its stage of industrialization. An agrarian country seeking to organize will use methods like subsides, tariffs, non-tariff barriers, local content requirements to build up its industrial base, even though it might be inferior to its competitors. Once the base is built up, it can shift from owning its own market to trading with other markets.
All the thinkers engaged in something called geoeconomics, or economics for the benefit of the nation-state, not just the benefit of private firms and financial capitalists. They realized that power is not just military or diplomatic, it’s also tied to the sphere of economics. Economics can be used to weaken an opponent and drive it to the point where arms control might be a possibility. In terms of geoeconomics, the US struggled to produce medical facemasks during the Covid-19 pandemic. Naturally, the People’s Republic of China was more dedicated to manufacturing facemasks for their own country. China was the second country in history to land a robot rover on Mars, something that’s likely to be impressionable to poorer countries looking for a path to wealth. They could choose a democratic or authoritarian path, who knows?
In World War I our country didn’t trade with the Central Powers and in World War II we didn’t prop of fascism by trading with the Axis Powers. In the Cold War our county did something similar with Communist powers. We traded with the Soviet Union just a little during détente in the 1970’s, with China when it left the Soviet orbit, and some with Yugoslavia which was never in the Soviet orbit.
The US should brand certain industries strategic industries and protect them via subsides and through local content requirements. It could also negotiate market-sharing agreements with allies, stipulating that if the share of domestic producers fell below a certain minimum the government would intervene to boost domestic production. Protectionist tariffs, the type tried by former President Donald Trump, should not be used.
We should not subsidize nation-states that are making the international relations less stable, or at least do it as little as possible. However, and as Lind said, free trade could be the norm in non-strategic industries. In looking at economics, it’s easy to see how the issues of international law, peace, and trade are linked. By adopting a trade policy that punishes war-makers, we can promote the idea of world order. When we establish dominance in the sphere of trade, then we can demand more normal behavior out of our adversaries and also arms control treaties. Such a strategy also pushes the world’s geopolitical conflicts out of the military sphere and into the economic sphere.
The battle in the field of economics is the tremendous power of the military-industrial complex. Let’s see if our leaders understand the power of economics in the future!
Jason Sibert is the Lead Writer for the Peace Economy Project.