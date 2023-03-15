I am deeply concerned with the city’s lack of transparency with Wood River voters about the downtown marijuana dispensary. The temptation to rush this through must be enticing, given the tax revenue it would generate. Backroom deals once again define city behavior. They ignore voters and hand-pick winners and losers. What will the cost be for our families? Downtown businesses deserve to know. Did they inform residents that this was being placed four blocks from Lewis and Clark Elementary? No. Did they survey business neighbors? No. Why did they rush this through? Our families and businesses deserve to have input. Wood River deserves better.
Dr. David Ayres
Candidate for Wood River City Council