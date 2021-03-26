My name is Jon. I've attended a church in Wood River for about four years now.
That's the same church that Bob and Cheryl Maguire attend. Cheryl is the mayor of Wood River and is up for re-election soon. I had my license taken away due to a car accident with no insurance 14 years ago. It was about 18 months ago, I suppose, Bob Maguire was looking for a carpenter and he asked our pastor if we had any in the congregation. He put him in touch with me, as I've been a tradesman for over 20 years now. Bob contacted me about doing some repair work on his fence at their home and I took the job. Some days he would be doing projects side by side with me and we begin to get to know each other better. As he came to know my story in full and I was nearing completion on his fence, he and Cheryl approached me with the proposition. Without my even asking, the two of them had been praying and felt that God was telling them to help me. So they came to me and there was a truck that I was wanting to buy for $1,000, but I didn't have the money. Bob knew about it and, after they had discussed it, they offered to loan me the $1,000. Within two months, I had my license back, a truck to get me to and from work and I was able to get myself back into the carpenters union making more than a decent living. Without even having asked those two listened to what God had said to them and they were hugely instrumental in changing my life and that's the kind of character those two people possess and that I am so grateful to have come in contact with and to know.
Jonathan Cadaret
Wood River