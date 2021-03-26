I just read Mark Stewart’s latest press release about Mayor (Mike) McCormick taking some $40,000 in pay raises. If I was not so appalled by this blatant untruth, I would find it laughable.
The salary for the mayor is set by a vote of the Village Board. When Mike took office in 2009 that salary was set at $35,000. As the salary for the Mayor is now set at $45,000 how Mr. Stewart comes up with $40,000 is beyond me. If he cannot get this right, I’m not sure how he is going to do the village budget.
In 2013, the Village Board voted to raise the mayor’s salary incrementally over the next four years to approximately $40,500 in 2016. Mayor McCormick did indeed refuse this salary increase. That is a fact. There is an email in the file at Village Hall from Mayor McCormick saying he won’t take it. And the Village payroll will attest to the fact that he did not take this raise.
Every single time the board has voted to increase the pay, the Mayor has argued against it. He is by every definition of the word – a true public servant.
Mark Stewart – as a Village Board member – voted to raise the mayor’s pay even while he was running for the position.
As for term limits – I for one say thank goodness Mayor McCormick agreed to run again. He is running on his accomplishments – which are many – and not on empty promises and blatant falsehoods.
If anyone has any questions about any of this, I urge you to contact Village Hall at (618) 466-3324. They will be happy to show you the documents.
Dwight Werts
Godfrey