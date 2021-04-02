Alton is experiencing an unusual campaign for mayor this year. Traditionally, Alton campaigns have been largely nonpartisan. This year someone with considerable political clout has persuaded politicians holding higher office to advocate for David Goins. Who has the political influence to interest the higher politicians to become involved in the election for Alton mayor? Why are certain Republicans advocating for David Goins? Who is pouring all of the obvious money into the campaign for David Goins? Alton has seldom seen such a sophisticated political campaign as the one being run for David Goins.
I believe that the David Goins campaign all goes back to the proposed Sunnybrook Housing project and Ed Hightower. David Goins’ real support in Alton would appear to come from those who believe Alton needs more subsidized housing and those who advocate that more taxpayer resources be used to provide services to homeless individuals who have been attracted to Alton. In addition, from the location of signs supporting David Goins, it appears that irresponsible landlords, who Mayor Walker's administration has tried to force into cleaning up their rental properties, also strongly support David Goins.
Mayor Walker has done an excellent job during the trying times he has been in office. He has attacked derelict housing and irresponsible landlords more than any previous mayor. His police chief, Jason Simmons, followed by Chief Marcos Pulido, have reached out and engaged with all aspects of the Alton community. He has appointed a qualified fire chief of the city of Alton who happens to be the first African American to ever hold that position. He has done more to secure the fire and police pension funds of the city than any previous mayor, not only benefiting the members of the fire and police departments and their retirees but also greatly benefiting the taxpayers of the city of Alton. His business retention efforts and his record of bringing new businesses to Alton have been outstanding compared to past efforts. He has balanced the budget and he has maintained the same real estate tax levy for the past four years. Mayor Walker has proven his leadership by his record of success. While David Goins has made many promises, one has to question the agenda of the known and unknown people behind the campaign of David Goins.
Patricia Earnshaw
Alton