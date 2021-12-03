The United Nations is a flawed organization in more ways than one.
The push for the United Nations came in the administration of Franklin Delano Roosevelt to prevent another world war, prevent more ethnic cleansing like that which occurred in the war, and establish some sense of international law. It was a form of internationalism whose roots can be found in the thought of Republican Sen. Henry Cabot Lodge, President Woodrow Wilson’s opponent after World War I, who did favor an international organization if it met some demands. However, Cordell Hull — FDR’s secretary of state — moved the organization in the direction of Wilson’s League of Nations and included more nations in the security council that should have been allowed considering the balance of power in the world at the time.
The United Nations is rightly criticized in many circles, and the criticism has led to cuts in the organization’s peacekeeping budget. From 2015 to 2018, U.S. financial support for peacekeeping fell by 40 percent. The United States is the largest financial contributor to U.N. peacekeeping, and its cuts have reduced the overall budget from $8.3 billion to $6.4 billion, curtailing the organization’s ability to act.
Many Americans don’t support peacekeeping. They remember peacekeepers leaving at the first sign of trouble in Rwanda or standing inert as the Serbian army massacred Muslim civilians in Bosnia. They recall images of U.S. soldiers being dragged through the streets of Mogadishu. However, academic research confirms that peacekeeping does work, as stated by writers Barbara Walters, Lise Howard, and V. Page Fortuna in their story “The Astonishing Success of Peacekeeping: The UN Deserves More Support — and Less Support — From America.” They stated: “Peacekeeping is effective at resolving civil wars, reducing violence during wars, preventing wars from recurring, and rebuilding state institutions. It succeeds at protecting civilian lives and reducing sexual and gender-based violence. And it does all this at a very low cost, especially compared to counterinsurgency campaigns — peacekeeping’s closest cousin among forms of intervention.”
To reduce violence around the world, the United States must increase support for peacekeeping. Our country must be more willing to greenlight campaigns and invest more in missions. The United States has a reason to act because China — our geopolitical competitor — is investing more in peacekeeping, and it's working to control more operations in the United Nations like the Department of Peace Operations.
Studies have remarkably similar findings. Although they used different methods and examined different time periods and types of peacekeeping, most studies have found that peacekeeping has a sizable and statistically significant effect on containing civil war, getting leaders to negotiate settlements, and establishing a lasting peace once war has ended. Conflict zones with peacekeeping missions produce less armed conflict and fewer deaths than zones without them.
Peacekeeping is also inexpensive. The United States has spent over $2.1 trillion on overseas contingency operations and Department of Defense appropriations since Sept. 11. By contrast, it allocated less than $1.5 billion to the United Nations' peacekeeping budget in 2021 — one-fourth of what New York City spends on its police department per year.
Peacekeeping sometimes doesn’t work as well as it should, and there are U.N. missions that have failed. Since the end of the Cold War, the United Nations has attempted to end 16 civil wars by deploying complex peacekeeping missions. Of those 16 missions, 11 successfully executed on their mandates, and none of the 11 countries has returned to civil war.
The general public seems to remember the failed missions. China’s domination of peacekeeping doesn’t bode well for the idea of the democratic republic and human rights promotion. Our country must blaze a new path by paying what it owes in peacekeeping missions. We can’t expect other countries to contribute when we don’t. Second, we must put aside the world’s geopolitical tensions and encourage China, Russia, France, and the United Kingdom to work on peacekeeping.
Let’s hope, for the sake of order and the idea of international law, our country and its foes can work together to prevent civil wars in the world.
Jason Sibert
Lead writer for the Peace Economy Project