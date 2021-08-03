When leaders push a country in the wrong direction, it’s sometimes hard for those leaders to admit fault and move in another direction.
After all, it’s the job of leaders to move us one way or another, and it’s not in their nature to go back on something they’ve spent their lives believing in and teaching. Such is the case with our national security establishment, the Department of Defense, the State Department, the National Security Council, and many academics who do their bidding. It must be added that there are voices in the wilderness trying to bring us out. One of those voices is international relations theorist John Mearsheimer, who penned a book titled “The Great Delusion: Liberal Dreams and International Realities.” Mr. Mearsheimer reveals how our post-Cold War strategy has come at considerable cost in terms of lives and treasury.
When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, many expected the United States to downsize its security apparatus. However, the opposite happened. Our country intervened in the Yugoslav civil war, expanded the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance to the borders of Eastern Europe, that is until Russia intervened in Georgia and Ukraine. After being attacked by the Al-Qaida terrorist network on Sept. 11, 2001, we engaged in a war of choice against Saddam Hussain in Iraq, Muammar el-Qaddafi in Libya, and Bashar al-Assad in Syria, while adding U.S. participation in Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen, and there was also our involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen.
In “The Great Delusion,” Mearsheimer, a professor of political science at the University of Chicago, argues that the disappearance of constraints (Soviet Union) allowed our country to try to reshape the world in the way we wanted it shaped. He also penned a regarded book “The Tragedy of Great Power Politics.” Mearsheimer writes of foreign policy from a realist perspective, or the idea that states exist to pursue their own interests. “The Great Delusion” must be read by all foreign policy decisionmakers on what went wrong after the end of the Cold War. He brings up the interesting fact that our country, the first democratic superpower, will fail miserably in trying to remake the world in our own image. This can already be seen in the amount of blood and treasure we have expended since the collapse of Soviet Russia.
His critique of foreign policy liberalism (something different from the domestic discussion on social and economic issues) is very convincing. However, realists are divided into different schools. Mearsheimer represents the offensive school of realism, the view that a state should pursue its own interests as far as it wants until another geopolitical power intervenes to stop it. The competing school of defensive realism states it’s unwise for any power to become too powerful in an international system because if they do, then another power, or group of power, will unite to stop it. Examples include Charles V (1300s Europe), Napoleon (1800s Europe), the Kaiser’s Germany (World War I), and Hitler’s Germany (World War II).
Defensive realists feel that great powers should balance one another to make sure no one power becomes too powerful in an international system. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology scholar Barry Posen made a great case for defensive realism in “Restraint: A New Foundation for US Grand Strategy.” Like Mearsheimer, Posen rejects liberal hegemony. But Posen goes beyond Mearsheimer to reject hegemony in any form as a legitimate goal of U.S. grand strategy, a wonderful thought for those who feel that our country needs to rebuild internally and move away from military excursions overseas.
Mearsheimer and foreign policy thinker Steven Walt co-authored a story in favor of offshore balancing in “Foreign Affairs.” The two argued that the strategy of offshore balancing would preserve enough American power to secure our way of life and retreat from the post-Cold War mistakes we’ve made. Mearsheimer moved away from an offensive realist mode in this story.
One can’t discuss foreign policy and security without discussing economics, although many in the national security establishment would prefer to ignore this fact. We’ve quit thinking about the consequences of trade for our security. It’s rarely mentioned that trade commitments mean military commitments, as our military must provide security for our trading routes. Apple makes the iPhone in China. Many see only wealth creation in this act. However, if relations with China become worse, we might make the decision to go to war with China to protect Apple’s factories, which is sure to be an even bigger disaster than the above-mentioned disasters. Perhaps making more of what we consume would be the best policy for the future. It would also lighten the security burden of our trading system.
The strategy of offshore balancing would allow each geopolitical power (the United States, European Union and the United Kingdom, China, and Russia) to police their respective hemispheres and spend less on gigantic militaries. There should be a point of cooperation for the powers, perhaps a revived United Nations or another organization, where ground rules of behavior, or international law are set. There’s much that divides the world right now but perhaps we can agree on the futility of invading sovereign countries, conventional and nuclear arms races, and space militarization.
Hedley Bull, a liberal realist thinker, stated in his book “The Anarchical Society” that a messy international system can work to build order if the states in that system build a legal structure based around self-interest (a key point of realism), the motivating factor of states in realist theory. Let’s work to make Bull’s vision a reality!
Jason Sibert
Executive director, Peace Economy Project