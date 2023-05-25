Citizens attending the scheduled May 23 meeting of the Alton Riverfront Commission found the room empty. Many were not surprised. In the eleven months since the commissions first meeting in July 2022, the city website shows agendas and minutes for only three meetings (and the agendas for two others. This is the second month in a row that the committee has failed to meet. The April meeting was unable to conduct any business when only a few commission members attended, but the who attended hosted a lively discussion with the audience. The minutes for that meeting were accepted at the May 24 city council meeting and should be posted soon.¬¬¬¬¬¬
At that April meeting, the proposed flood wall was on everyone’s mind. People in the audience requested that the commissioners invite the US Army Corps of Engineers to present the results of their Alton Flood Risk study and ask the city to update the community on the ongoing flood-wall design project. One person recalled that at an earlier meeting, development director Greg Caffey said that they would have a 30 percent design for community discussion in late spring or early summer.
The 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 27 Riverfront Commission meeting would be a great time to schedule these presentations. Because the meeting takes place during the work day, perhaps the city staff can record it and make it available to everyone online.
Libby Reuter
Alton, Illinois