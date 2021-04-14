The belligerent behavior of Russia is rightly condemned around the world as a threat to the security of Europe and the United States.
Russia also represents one of many problems in the struggle to create a world defined by international law and peace. Russian President Vladimir Putin interferes in the elections of democratic nations and backs authoritarian candidates, and he invaded Georgia in 2008 and Crimea in 2014. However, it’s important to put the behavior in the Russian state in context and look for ways to bring it in line with the idea of international law.
To conduct a quality analysis, one must look at the history of U.S.-Russian relations. Putin represents a form of nationalism rooted in social conservatism, the ideas of the Russian Orthodox Church, and authoritarian democracy. The Russian leader presents himself as a defender of Christendom from the forces of secularism emerging from Europe and the United States, and his domestic policies reflect the social conservatism defined as Putinism by foreign policy observers.
Putin does allow opposition parties and ideas, unlike the old Soviet Union. However, he dampens criticism by threatening any opposition voices that are too threatening. On the foreign policy front, Putin feels threatened by Western democracy, as a transition to a more Western style of democracy would threaten his power base. He’s opposed democracy’s spread in countries bordering Russia.
While Putin’s behavior should be viewed with a great deal of suspicion, U.S. policy should also be examined, as there’s much wrong there as well. The United States prevailed over Soviet Russia in the Cold War, and then Russia embarked on a democratic experiment under Boris Yeltsin. However, the Clinton administration expanded the North Atlantic Treaty Organization into Eastern Europe in 1994. The move was opposed by former diplomat George Keenan, who formulated the strategy of containment at the beginning of the Cold War. He stated that Clinton’s NATO expansion would kick off another Cold War.
This gave a nationalist like Putin a platform in being able to portray the West as interested in surrounding and weakening Russia. Putin is also an opponent of European integration, for obvious reasons. The 2002 U.S. withdrawal from the ABM Treaty and the invasion of Iraq in 2003 under the George W. Bush administration represented another rupture with Russia, as it eliminated another form of arms control and put U.S. power in Russia’s backyard, surrounding the state even more. In 2008, the Russian-Georgian war left the U.S.-Russian relationship in tatters. Early in President Barack Obama’s term, Putin invaded Ukraine to annex Crimea, and the United States and Europe slapped sanctions on Russia. Despite President Donald Trump’s admiring of Putin’s style of politics, relations between our two countries deteriorated during his four years in office.
Russia might have, and might still in the future, join NATO and become a part of a collective European security system. This would make it possible for all involved in the geopolitical struggle to spend less on defense, as right now Europe and the United States are balancing Russia and therefore driving defense spending up. A disturbing recent development is a Russian defense buildup along the borders of Ukraine. President Joe Biden recently voiced opposition to the buildup and warned Putin not to test him.
Russia’s drive to be a regional power could be directed toward positive ends if the country could join a concert of powers like the Concert of Europe that emerged after the Napoleonic Wars in 1815. By working out a balance of power between various states and empires, the concert kept war to a minimum in Europe until World War I erupted a century later. A new concert of power, like the Concert of Europe, would realize various forms of government and try to maintain territorial integrity and defuse geopolitical tensions. The Concert of Europe included countries that favored democratic systems and those opposed to democracy. The main goal would be to keep the peace. Including Russia in a world concert of powers with the goal of drawing down the number of dangerous arms in the world could help us move to a safer world and cater to Russian demands for a recognition of its power and sovereignty.
With Putin’s controversial social and foreign policies causing so much concern and the dimming of international law and cooperation, there’s another avenue that is rarely explored — the Russian people. The Russian people aren’t necessarily defined by the political school known as Putinism. While Putin may hail himself as the defender of Christendom, 25 percent of the Russian people are not affiliated with any religion. Only five percent of the citizens of Russia attend religious services on a regular basis, and the Russian people are religiously diverse. Islam is the second biggest religion in Russia, as six percent of its citizens are Muslim. In addition, there are approximately 140,000 Jews in Russia, with 13 percent of Jews counting themselves as believers in Judaism. Various forms of Paganism represent 1.2 percent of the population and there are also Buddhists, Hindus, Taoists, Sikhs, and Zoroastrians in Russia. However, privileges are granted to the Russian Orthodox Church that are not granted to other faiths. In 2017, a report from the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom stated that: "the Russian government views independent religious activity as a major threat to social and political stability, an approach inherited from the Soviet period." Thus, for the first time, the USCIRF classified Russia as one of the world's worst violators of freedom of religion, a "country of particular concern" under the International Religious Freedom Act. Russia’s approach to religious freedom, like political dissent, is authoritarian and not absolute totalitarianism. Minority religions aren’t banned outright, but they take a back seat to the Russian Orthodox Church. However, there is hope on the religious freedom front. In 2011, a group linked to the Russian Orthodox Church sought to ban the Hindu text “Bhagavad-Gita As It Is,” the book of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness. The case was eventually dismissed by a judge in the same year.
When one examines Russia’s political and religious dimensions, there is a certain amount of diversity. This can be used to weaken the country’s authoritarian bent and separate the Russian people from their government. One of the reasons for the victory of the non-Communist side in the Cold War was cultural interaction between the two sides. Citizens from Communist countries traveled to Western countries and saw that Western economies produced more consumer goods than their own and wanted something different. The popularity of Western art, popular culture (the Beatles), and fashion also weakened the Soviet system. There were dissent movements in the Eastern bloc countries like Lech Walesa’s Solidarity that opposed the Soviet system. None of these factors had anything to do with defense buildups.
Student exchange programs facilitated the intercultural exchange during the Cold War. We should encourage another exchange program in this in the current geopolitical struggle with Russia. American culture and democracy could also be promoted by our government in the same way Radio Free Europe promoted our way of life across Eastern Europe in the Cold War. Perhaps there’s a Lech Walsea out there who can lead an opposition to Russian ideas in the Russian sphere of influence. None of these amount to a militarized solution to the problem of Russian foreign policy.
In time, Western influence could grow in Russia and the country just might evolve into a Western-style democracy. Defeating authoritarianism in other parts of the world, and here in the United States, will be another factor in the struggle for democracy and international law.
Jason Sibert
Executive director of the Peace Economy Project