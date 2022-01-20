Republicans side with Corporate Elites over Working Class again with another Sham Resolution
EDWARDSVILLE, IL – Six-Hundred Eighty-Four. That is the number of deaths in Madison County as a result of COVID-19. Nearly seven-hundred of our friends, neighbors, and loved ones lost to this pandemic. Fathers who will never get to play catch with their sons, mothers who will never get to see their daughter’s wedding, brothers and sisters who have lost a bond only they share, friends who will never get to enjoy each other’s company again. Six-Hundred Eighty-Four. Souls lost to time and history, and for what? For the republican led Madison County Board to pass another sham resolution that their own party’s State’s Attorney asserts has no legal authority or value.
“While Kurt Prenzler and the republicans on this board continue to waste precious resources, our County continues to suffer,” said Madison County Democratic Party Chair Randy Harris. “Another month, another nonsense resolution with no merit or weight from Prenzler and his republicans.” The republicans on the board have insisted that this resolution is about protecting county employees, but Harris took exception to that, “The notion that these republicans care about anyone but themselves is a joke, if they’re really concerned about their employees, why have they let the Union go for over a year without a contract? Why aren’t they negotiating in good faith to get these Union workers a fair contract” The Union representing the County workers has been attempting to get the republican majority to negotiate a new agreement for well over a year, with no success. “The only people the republicans on this board care about are their elite donors and friends, that’s why you’re seeing them refuse to actually help workers, but pass worthless sham resolutions,” said Harris. “Don’t let this latest trick fool anyone, Prenzler and the republicans on this board are only after your wages, health benefits, and want break Unions and they aren’t afraid to use your health and safety to get it.”
Randy Harris
Chairman, Madison County Democrat Party